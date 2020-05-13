Macy Weslin: Building relationships with patients is ‘fulfilling’

Macy Weslin believes she has found her true calling in the health care field.
After graduating in 2017 from Northeast Iowa Community College, Weslin took a job at a nursing home in Hubbard, and for two years she was in her “comfort zone” there, getting to know the residents and take care of them.
But in November, the Calmar, Iowa, nurse took a leap of faith and became a behavioral health nurse (LPN) at the Community Health Center in downtown Mason City working for a psychiatric nurse practitioner and now she “is home.”
“The nursing home was my comfort zone, but I really wanted to try something new,” said Weslin about her switch to behavioral health. “I was always interested in the behavioral health field and this gave me an opportunity to get into it. I really love this field.”
The Community Health Center in Mason City, and two other locations in Fort Dodge and Dayton, offer behavioral health screening and counseling, crisis intervention, medication management, substance abuse screening and counseling.
Weslin describes her job as being the middle man between patient and provider. She rooms patients, takes their vitals and asks them about their medications, gets a general feel for how they are doing and generally brings the provider up to speed about the patient.
“We see the same people every month and often talk on the phone,” she said. “You build a relationship with patients and build trust. They feel comfortable with me and that makes my job much easier.”
It’s that willingness to get to know her patients and a positive attitude Weslin brings to the job each and every day that has made her one of the most well respected nurses in North Iowa. Because of that, she was selected as one of the Globe Gazette’s Top 10 outstanding nurses.
“It blew my mind when I found out I got this,” Weslin said. “I was not expecting this honor.”
After finding out about Weslin being honored by the Globe Gazette, her supervisor Sarah Enke said she is well deserving for a variety of reasons.
“She’s pretty unique in a special way,” said Enke, Community Health’s Behavioral Health director and social worker. “Macy has a way of creating a safe space for our patients and getting them to open up. She has a lot of grace and understanding and always has a smile on her face.”
Weslin describes her job as being both tough and rewarding, and that all the small things she does and the help she is able to provide the center’s patients makes it all worthwhile.
What Weslin loves most about her job is building the bond between herself and the people she sees.
“I will always be an advocate for my patients,” she said. “Building a relationship with patients is huge. Something small can mean more to patients and help them, and that is an important part of my job.”
While Weslin says there is a certain amount of stress that goes with her job and any job in the health care industry, the COVID-19 pandemic has added to that because she not only has to worry about what she could be bringing home from the Community Health Center, but also what she could bring into the health care facility.
Following strict precautions like always wearing a mask, adhering to social distancing and washing her hands all the time has helped, but the stress is always present.
“It is a little more stressful because there are more precautions necessary,” she said. “We’re all doing a good job keeping our patients safe and ourselves safe. It has been a total team effort.”
That team mentality and knowing she gets to help people every day has made Weslin proud to be called a nurse. While she has only been in the health care field for about three years, Weslin said she plans to be a nurse for as long as she can.
“I love what I do,” she said. “There are a lot of little things that make me proud to be a nurse. The simplest thing is somebody saying thank you. That is the biggest thing and keeps me going.”
