Macy Weslin: Building relationships with patients is ‘fulfilling’

“I will always be an advocate for my patients,” she said. “Building a relationship with patients is huge. Something small can mean more to patients and help them, and that is an important part of my job.”

While Weslin says there is a certain amount of stress that goes with her job and any job in the health care industry, the COVID-19 pandemic has added to that because she not only has to worry about what she could be bringing home from the Community Health Center, but also what she could bring into the health care facility.

Following strict precautions like always wearing a mask, adhering to social distancing and washing her hands all the time has helped, but the stress is always present.

“It is a little more stressful because there are more precautions necessary,” she said. “We’re all doing a good job keeping our patients safe and ourselves safe. It has been a total team effort.”

That team mentality and knowing she gets to help people every day has made Weslin proud to be called a nurse. While she has only been in the health care field for about three years, Weslin said she plans to be a nurse for as long as she can.

“I love what I do,” she said. “There are a lot of little things that make me proud to be a nurse. The simplest thing is somebody saying thank you. That is the biggest thing and keeps me going.”

