Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum announced in a press release its annual MacNider Outdoor Art Market will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 10.

Artist booths will be located on the lawns of the museum and the adjacent Mason City Public Library at 303 Second Street SE in Mason City. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

Visitors will have opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind pottery, jewelry, glass, and more.

Participating artists are: Art Ciccotti of Ames, TC Dakin of Kensett, Bruce Gordon of Grundy Center, Rich Herrman of Mount Vernon, Shelly Laffe of Charles City, Bruce Litterer of Shell Rock, Elizabeth Long of Central City, Bill Mateer of Sheffield, Dean Schwarz of Decorah, Meagan Steinberg of St. Ansgar, Megan Wassom of Davenport, Chris White of Clear Lake, Andrew Wroble of Harpers Ferry, both Dan & Mickey Johnson and Candida Deree of Waterloo, Jenny Levernier of Minneapolis, Minn., Julie Petit-Thomsen of Austin, Minn., Susan Roskens of Albert Lea, Minn.; and artists from Mason City are: Peggy Cornick, Jaquelyn Hanson, Tonja Ihlenfeldt, Alexis Mulkey, Zoie Papouchis, Mariah Piippo, Janelle Schiltz, and Andreas Soemadi.