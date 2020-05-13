MacNider Arts Festival pushed back to late August
0 comments

MacNider Arts Festival pushed back to late August

  • Updated
  • 0
Art Splash 1

Marlo Rocha of Mason City, 3, looks up at her mother and smiles as she paints with watercolors during the "Art Splash" MacNider Art Festival on Saturday in Mason City.

Charles H. MacNider Art Museum’s annual Arts Festival has been postponed until Sunday, Aug. 30.

The event, which has traditionally taken place each June, will be designed with social-distancing practices in mind, and details will become available as COVID-19 guidelines continue to unfold, according to a press release.

The museum is closed to the public, but is offering interactive learning opportunities online.  

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News