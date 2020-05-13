MacNider Arts Festival pushed back to late August

Charles H. MacNider Art Museum’s annual Arts Festival has been postponed until Sunday, Aug. 30.
The event, which has traditionally taken place each June, will be designed with social-distancing practices in mind, and details will become available as COVID-19 guidelines continue to unfold, according to a press release.
The museum is closed to the public, but is offering interactive learning opportunities online.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.