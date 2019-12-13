Joseph White of Iowa City cashed in his winning ticket Thursday to become the state’s sixth big winner in the Iowa Lottery’s Lucky for Life game since it started in 2016.
White, 75, claimed a prize of $25,000 a year for life that he won with a lottery ticket he bought at the Kum & Go at 1310 S. Gilbert St. in Iowa City.
The ticket White produced at lottery headquarters matched the first five numbers but missed the Lucky Ball in Monday night’s drawing to win the game’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life.
Lucky for Life is a $2 game with drawings on Mondays and Thursdays. The game’s top two prize levels are described as “lasting as long as you do,” meaning they are truly for life.
The minimum guaranteed payout for those two prize levels is 20 years, and there is a lump-sum option for players who prefer that rather than lifetime annuity payments.
White chose to receive his prize as a lump sum option. According to lottery officials, the lump-sum option of $390,000 nets out to $276,900 after federal taxes of $93,600 and state taxes of $19,500 are withheld.
