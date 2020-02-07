Lu Verne bank shooting suspect pleads guilty, sentenced to life

A Coralville man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in Kossuth County on Friday for the shooting death of an Algona woman in December.
Valentino Williams, 36, was charged with murdering bank employee Jessica Weishaar, 43, while attempting to rob Security State Bank in Lu Verne on Dec. 4.
A charge of attempted robbery was dismissed in return for Williams' guilty plea of felony murder.
Under the agreement, Williams waives his right to appeal. Williams was also ordered to pay restitution to Weishaar's family in the amount of $150,000.
