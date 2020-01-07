Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg leads GOP Lieutenant Governors

The Republican Lieutenant Governors Association announced Monday that Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg will serve as the group’s chairman for the 2020 election cycle.

Gregg, who serves as Iowa’s 47th lieutenant governor, previously was the state public defender and the GOP nominee for attorney general in 2014.

Now, in Gov. Kim Reynolds’ administration, Gregg serves as chairman of the Governor’s FOCUS Committee on Criminal Justice Reform and co-chairman of the Governor’s Empower Rural Iowa Initiative.

“Lieutenant governors play a special role in guiding the direction of our states, serving as key partners to administrations across the country,” Gregg said after being named to lead the GOP group.

Last week, the association and its strategic policy partner, the State Government Leadership Foundation, announced they had jointly raised $19 million in 2019 to be used to support Republicans on the ballot this year.

