Lottery millionaire is out there

Iowa Lottery players in the Eldora area are being urged to check their Mega Millions tickets after someone bought a ticket at an Eldora convenience store that won a $1 million prize in Tuesday night’s drawing.
Lottery officials say the ticket was bought at Casey’s on Edgington Avenue in the north-central Iowa city.
The ticket came within one number of having a share of Tuesday’s $372 million jackpot, matching the first five numbers but missing the Mega Ball.
A single ticket purchased in Ohio won the jackpot.
Tuesday’s winning numbers were 22-30-53-55-56 and Mega Ball 16.
Two other tickets — one in New York and one in West Virginia — also won $1 million prizes in Tuesday’s drawing, and a $2 million-winning ticket was bought in Pennsylvania.
This is the sixth prize of at least $1 million won in Iowa this year.