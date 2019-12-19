Lottery millionaire is out there
Lottery millionaire is out there

Iowa Lottery players in the Eldora area are being urged to check their Mega Millions tickets after someone bought a ticket at an Eldora convenience store that won a $1 million prize in Tuesday night’s drawing.

Lottery officials say the ticket was bought at Casey’s on Edgington Avenue in the north-central Iowa city.

The ticket came within one number of having a share of Tuesday’s $372 million jackpot, matching the first five numbers but missing the Mega Ball.

A single ticket purchased in Ohio won the jackpot.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 22-30-53-55-56 and Mega Ball 16.

Two other tickets — one in New York and one in West Virginia — also won $1 million prizes in Tuesday’s drawing, and a $2 million-winning ticket was bought in Pennsylvania.

This is the sixth prize of at least $1 million won in Iowa this year.

