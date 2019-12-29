Looking back: The 2010s in government, politics

2011: Things were finally 'looking better' in downtown Mason City

Downtown redevelopment, which included the reopening of the Historic Park Inn Hotel, was credited with giving the city a lively boost and attracting plenty of new visitors to Mason City.

State Street, which had been closed for more than a year, also reopened.

Kirk Johnson at Ralph's Garden Cafe in the Southbridge Plaza kept a working list of where recent visitors had come from: Atlanta, Los Angeles, North Carolina, London and so on.

When the Historic Park Inn Hotel had its grand reopening Sept. 5, an estimated 2,000 visitors were in attendance from 48 states and 15 countries.

The hotel renovation was completed at a cost of approximately $18 million, which included funds raised by Wright on the Park, Inc., and a $9 million grant from the state's Vision Iowa program.

2015: Mason City Council denies Eleven's liquor license renewal

Jul. 28, 2015: After an emotional discussion in which one council member fought back tears and a clergyman walked out of the meeting in disgust, the City Council voted 5-0 to not renew the liquor license for the Eleven bar downtown.