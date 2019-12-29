Looking back: The 2010s in government, politics

2011: Things were finally 'looking better' in downtown Mason City
Downtown redevelopment, which included the reopening of the Historic Park Inn Hotel, was credited with giving the city a lively boost and attracting plenty of new visitors to Mason City.
State Street, which had been closed for more than a year, also reopened.
Kirk Johnson at Ralph's Garden Cafe in the Southbridge Plaza kept a working list of where recent visitors had come from: Atlanta, Los Angeles, North Carolina, London and so on.
When the Historic Park Inn Hotel had its grand reopening Sept. 5, an estimated 2,000 visitors were in attendance from 48 states and 15 countries.
The hotel renovation was completed at a cost of approximately $18 million, which included funds raised by Wright on the Park, Inc., and a $9 million grant from the state's Vision Iowa program.
2015: Mason City Council denies Eleven's liquor license renewal
Jul. 28, 2015: After an emotional discussion in which one council member fought back tears and a clergyman walked out of the meeting in disgust, the City Council voted 5-0 to not renew the liquor license for the Eleven bar downtown.
Police said Eleven, which is part of the Chop restaurant, 11 S. Delaware, had been the scene of many disturbances over the past two years and owner George Barlas had not been accountable for making necessary changes.
Nine people spoke at the public forum prior to the vote. Eight of them — many of them members of the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church — spoke in favor of Barlas keeping his license and pointed out the many contributions the Barlas family has made to the church and the community over the years.
2016: Prestage vote fails
May 4, 2016: In a stunning turn of events, the City Council rejected Prestage Foods of Iowa’s proposal to build a $240 million pork processing plant in Mason City.
Its plan was to hire more than 1,700 workers over the next four years but it met with protests from citizens concerned about environmental and quality-of-life issues.
The vote was a 3-3 tie with council members Travis Hickey, Janet Solberg and Brett Schoneman voting in favor of a development agreement with the company and Alex Kuhn, Bill Schickel and John Lee voting against. Kuhn has consistently said the city was not getting enough in the development agreement.
2018: 'It's time to celebrate': Mason City leaders applaud state funding approval for $38M downtown project
Feb. 16, 2018: Finally.
That was the prevailing sentiment among Mason City leaders in Des Moines after the city’s $38 million River City Renaissance project received final approval for more than $9 million in state financial assistance.
Mason City applied for the assistance through the state’s reinvestment district program in 2015. Of the seven projects that eventually received state assistance, Mason City’s was the last.
The project will receive $9.162 million in state assistance with some contingencies, including providing weekly construction updates and project documentation to the state board. The original deadline, which has now passed, included having hotel financing in place by May 18, and the hotel operational by Dec. 31, 2019.
2019: Multi-million dollar hotel development agreement approved by Mason City Council
July 24, 2019: Time to build.
That’s what a 6-0 unanimous vote on approving a purchase, sale and development agreement with Gatehouse Capital signaled.
The decision, reached by Mason City Council at Tuesday night’s two-hour meeting, means that Gatehouse can now move forward on putting a multi-million dollar hotel in downtown Mason City as a part of the River City Renaissance project. Planning can shift to doing.
One issue that was raised, more than once, even by those who ultimately favored the plan, was the need for Gatehouse to secure financing.
Gatehouse representative David Rachie clarified that his company wouldn't have been able to move until the city gave the go ahead.
"We can't pursue financing until the city says we have a deal," he said.
