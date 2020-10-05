Longtime youth advocate Sherri Eddy retires

Sherri Eddy, of Clear Lake, has always had a heart for children in need.

As a former teacher and foster parent, she knows firsthand that so many children are dealing with trauma, abuse, and neglect and need more caring adults in their lives. So when Eddy read about the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program in a local newspaper, the program seemed like a natural fit. That was back in the year 2000, and she has been advocating for children in the Cerro Gordo County area as a CASA volunteer ever since.

As a CASA volunteer, Eddy was appointed by a juvenile judge to represent the best interests of a child or sibling group going through the foster care and child welfare systems. Eddy advocated for many children over the years, remaining on their cases until they found safe, permanent homes. Now, after 15 years of service, Eddy is retiring from her CASA work. The Clear Lake resident plans to enjoy time with her husband and grandchildren and to travel.

Eddy's favorite aspect of being an advocate has been working directly with children and seeing the impact she has had on their lives. She also said that it has expanded her overall outlook on life.