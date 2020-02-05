Longtime West Hancock football coach Bob Sanger dies

In October, Bob said that the best part of his 52 years at West Hancock wasn’t the wins or state titles. It was the kids. As Sanger put it, every one of the kids he coached and taught was special to him.

“Seeing kids work together is rewarding,” Sanger said last year. “Developing a team is not an easy thing. You’ve got some kids on the team that might not like each other, but they will play for each other. It’s pretty special.”

In a social media post, Kevin Sanger announced the news, saying "Dad passed away very peacefully about 2:15 a.m. this morning at the Britt Hospital. Glad we were able to be here with him. Love you dad!"

Sanger was beloved in the town of Britt. The day before the state championship game, seemingly everybody was making plans to make their way to the UNI-Dome, and nearly everyone had a positive memory of the coach. For all the love the town showed Sanger, he returned it in equal measure.

“It’s a special place,” Sanger said. “I’m glad I got an opportunity to be a part of it.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.