Longtime North Iowa farmer turns barn passion into new offerings at Cupola Inn

Dale Mills has always had a passion for old barns.
Round ones are by far his favorite, but he has an appreciation for the craftmanship of polygonal and stone ones, too.
“They are just so cool,” he said, with child-like excitement.
His passion for barns stems from a lifetime of playing and working in them, and over the years, it’s grown into a hobby of thousands of photographs, barn books, a collection of barn calendars and a variety of functional, and decorative, barn items on the property he and his wife, Judy, own just outside of Mason City in rural Nora Springs.
The couple opened Cupola Inn Bed & Breakfast, a four-bedroom, barn-themed destination, in 1996.
Within the past year, Dale’s interest in barns, inability to sit down and his 40-year collection of what their adult children “lovingly call farm junk” have combined into two new offerings for the bed-and-breakfast.
“Welcome to my barn passion,” Dale said, directing his arms toward farm equipment repurposed into art, outside his old cattle shed, Monday morning. “My barn passion that got totally out of control, completely out of control.”
The area, which is marked by dozens of feet of artificial green grass carpet, is called the Barnyard Art Gallery.
It features items like a horse, spider, owl and flowers, welded together using old farm equipment, like horseshoes, saw blades, shovels, rotary hoe wheels, hay forks, tractor seats, wrenches and chains purchased over the years at farm sales and auctions.
Dale, who was a livestock farmer up until a few years ago, said he taught himself how to weld a year or two ago by watching YouTube videos.
He operated a 500-head hog operation on five lots up until the B & B opened, and he had a small beef cattle operation up until a few years ago.
“I can’t really call myself an artist, but when you get an idea, you go with it,” Dale said.
One of his favorite ideas in the gallery is the family tree that he welded together using old farm equipment.
He used wrenches to denote their children, Emily, Erin, Eli and Eva, and welded them together with other wrenches if they were married and had children.
“That was a fun one, just to use up a bunch of old wrenches and stuff,” Dale said.
But his biggest project, Judy said, is inside the former hog building and old cattle shed.
“This is my salute to barns,” Dale said, opening the door to reveal a barn-turned-gallery featuring dozens, if not hundreds, of neatly placed images of barns with carpet, an air hockey table and a replica of the oldest barn in Cerro Gordo County.
He calls it his “Barn Eyemax Exhibit.”
The images are from barn calendars Dale has received from his wife and children each Christmas since at least 1995 that he never had the heart to throw away.
“There are too many good pictures in there,” he said.
One day earlier this fall, Dale said he was in the barn and got the idea to turn the walls into a display.
So, display they did.
In about five days, Dale and Judy sorted through and organized years’ worth of barn calendars into styles, seasons and other categories, taking advantage of the 40-degree weather that followed Thanksgiving.
“What I like most about this is you put the pictures up around the beams and the nailers here and leave the space, it looks like they’re framed,” he said.
And if something happens to one of the pictures?
Judy said he’s got plenty extra.
The space, Judy said, will be an expansion of the B & B and something else for their guests, and their family, to enjoy.
Cupola Inn Bed & Breakfast attracts visitors from across the state, country and world, and it provides an opportunity to educate them about barns and farming.
“It helps raise awareness I think,” Dale said. “Barns today are obsolete unless they’re converted into machine sheds or used for another purpose.”
