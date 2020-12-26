Longtime North Iowa farmer turns barn passion into new offerings at Cupola Inn

It features items like a horse, spider, owl and flowers, welded together using old farm equipment, like horseshoes, saw blades, shovels, rotary hoe wheels, hay forks, tractor seats, wrenches and chains purchased over the years at farm sales and auctions.

Dale, who was a livestock farmer up until a few years ago, said he taught himself how to weld a year or two ago by watching YouTube videos.

He operated a 500-head hog operation on five lots up until the B & B opened, and he had a small beef cattle operation up until a few years ago.

“I can’t really call myself an artist, but when you get an idea, you go with it,” Dale said.

One of his favorite ideas in the gallery is the family tree that he welded together using old farm equipment.

He used wrenches to denote their children, Emily, Erin, Eli and Eva, and welded them together with other wrenches if they were married and had children.

“That was a fun one, just to use up a bunch of old wrenches and stuff,” Dale said.

But his biggest project, Judy said, is inside the former hog building and old cattle shed.