Longtime Iowa Democratic leader John Norris endorses Elizabeth Warren

Warren’s tradition of prairie populism — “the bravery to call out the corruption that holds back hardworking people and the vision to offer an alternative” — convinced Norris to endorse her.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“She’s calling for the big, structural change we need to ensure opportunity for all — and she can get it done,” he said.

Norris, a Red Oak native, began his political career four decades ago as an aide to Harkin, a U.S. representative who went on to serve 30 years in the Senate.

He is a past chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party and served as Iowa state director for Jesse Jackson’s 1988 presidential campaign, Harkin’s 1992 campaign and Kerry’s 2004 campaign.

He also was chief of staff during Vilsack’s eight years as Iowa governor and then his eight years as U.S. agriculture secretary during the Obama administration.

He also served on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and as U.S. minister-counselor to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Food Program.