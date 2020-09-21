Logan’s Law adds nearly 3,000 to Iowa’s organ donor registry in first year

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed Logan’s Law in May 2019 in the Charles City Middle School Gymnasium.

The middle school gymnasium was full of classmates, students and Charles City residents, along with many of the city's officials, including Police Chief Hugh Anderson and Mayor Dean Andrews.

His family championed the passage of the bill in honor of Luft, who loved hunting and fishing.

The Luft family is thrilled that Logan’s Law has inspired so many people to register as donors.

“We are beyond excited and humbled by the dramatic increase in people choosing to be donors on their hunting and fishing licenses. I truly believe that organ donor awareness and education is the key,” his mother, Wendy Luft, said. “Logan's Law will continue to increase those numbers every year and not only is that an awesome contribution to Logan's legacy, but more importantly we are saving lives.”

More than 1.8 million Iowans are now registered organ, eye and tissue donors, the Iowa Donor Network reports.

Iowans can register to save lives through the DNR, Department of Motor Vehicles or online at www.iowadonornetwork.org.