Logan’s Law adds nearly 3,000 to Iowa’s organ donor registry in first year

2,900.
That’s how many people have joined Iowa’s organ donor registry since September 2019 after Logan’s Law was enacted.
Logan’s Law allows people to register as organ, eye and tissue donors when obtaining a hunting, fishing or fur harvester license through the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, or Iowa DNR.
The registry, which was developed in partnership with the Iowa Donor Network, was launched in honor of Logan Luft, 15, of Charles City.
Luft, an organ and tissue donor, died from injuries sustained in an all-terrain vehicle crash in July 2017.
After his death, five individuals received organ donations from Luft and many others benefited from his tissue donation.
Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, and Sen. Waylon Brown, R-St. Ansgar, crossed party lines to push Logan's Law at Iowa's Legislature and saw it pass unanimously in the Iowa House and Senate.
Gov. Kim Reynolds signed Logan’s Law in May 2019 in the Charles City Middle School Gymnasium.
The middle school gymnasium was full of classmates, students and Charles City residents, along with many of the city's officials, including Police Chief Hugh Anderson and Mayor Dean Andrews.
His family championed the passage of the bill in honor of Luft, who loved hunting and fishing.
The Luft family is thrilled that Logan’s Law has inspired so many people to register as donors.
“We are beyond excited and humbled by the dramatic increase in people choosing to be donors on their hunting and fishing licenses. I truly believe that organ donor awareness and education is the key,” his mother, Wendy Luft, said. “Logan's Law will continue to increase those numbers every year and not only is that an awesome contribution to Logan's legacy, but more importantly we are saving lives.”
More than 1.8 million Iowans are now registered organ, eye and tissue donors, the Iowa Donor Network reports.
Iowans can register to save lives through the DNR, Department of Motor Vehicles or online at www.iowadonornetwork.org.
According to the Iowa Donor Network, a single organ donor can save up to eight lives and a single tissue donor can enhance between 50 and 300 lives.
For more information about the Iowa Donor Network or to register to save lives, visit www.iowadonornetwork.org.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
