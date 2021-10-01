 Skip to main content
Young Garner man involved in fatal Hancock County car accident on Oct. 1

Noah Clites, 25, of Garner was killed in a one-vehicle accident in Hancock County in the early morning hours on Oct. 1.

Iowa State Patrol Trooper Justin Kane of Post 8 reported that Clites was driving south on Rake Avenue and lost control of his vehicle near Highway 18. He was ejected from the 2003 Ford F350 pickup truck that he was driving when it entered a ditch and rolled.

The accident occurred at approximately 5:15 a.m. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office and Garner Police Department assisted at the scene. Britt Auto towed the crash vehicle from the accident site.

