 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Young Construction accepting nominations for 'Veteran Roof Giveaway'
0 comments
alert

Young Construction accepting nominations for 'Veteran Roof Giveaway'

{{featured_button_text}}
Young Construction logo (new)

Young Construction is now accepting nominations for its "Veteran Roof Giveaway."

Honorably discharged veterans who are homeowners and in need of roof replacements can be nominated for the giveaway through the end of June.

Nomination forms, as well as a list of full criteria to qualify, can be found at youngconstructionofiowa.com.

$5 for 5 months to support local journalism

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden asks intel team to probe COVID origins

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News