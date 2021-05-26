Young Construction accepting nominations for 'Veteran Roof Giveaway'

Young Construction is now accepting nominations for its "Veteran Roof Giveaway."

Honorably discharged veterans who are homeowners and in need of roof replacements can be nominated for the giveaway through the end of June.

Nomination forms, as well as a list of full criteria to qualify, can be found at youngconstructionofiowa.com.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

