WWII stories to come to life in North Iowa

Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery is searching for stories to bring history to life.

Cemetery Manager Tyler Anderson and Karen Byrne, who on the Board of Trustees, have extended their annual history walk and storytelling, creating a living history event called "Throwback Thursdays Live," which will feature stories of North Iowans involved in World War II.

"The general vibe of being in a cemetery is like, 'that's where dead people go,' and obviously that's true. But for us, we've kind of shifted gears to be a beautiful setting to celebrate life and history" said Anderson.

Throwback Thursdays have been a weekly tradition for Elmwood-St. Joseph cemetery for about a year, as they highlight a different deceased member of the community who is buried at Elmwood, and their impact on North Iowa. Their stories are published in print and online at the Globe, as well as an online version Anderson records for the cemetery's Facebook page.

But Anderson is taking it a different direction this year, with a themed compilation of stories to be presented live by community members, on June 9, July 7, and August 4 from 10:30a.m.-noon this summer.

Applications are open to submit stories of friends, relatives, and other WWII veterans of North Iowa. Story applications will be open through May 1, which requires the name of the deceased, their connection to WWII and a brief description of their story.

These stories will be compiled into a series of 15 minute presentations, which will be held at the Mason City Public Library. The deceased member does not need to be interred at Elmwood-St. Joseph cemetery to qualify for have their story considered.

"With World War II, there's still a ton of people around that have a direct connection with someone that was there" said Anderson. "There's two different people that are still living that served in World War II that we're interviewing (for Throwback Thursday Live)."

Anderson is optimistic of the event, saying the connections people have to WWII are important to share with the community.

Anderson said he continues to create events such as this to bring history to life and remember those who have passed, rather than simply laying them to rest and moving on.

Applications can be found at https://www.masoncity.net/pview.aspx?id=48828&catid=562. Contact Tyler Anderson at 541.421.3687 or tcanderson@masoncity.net for more information.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

