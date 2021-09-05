Wright on the Park to celebrate 10th anniversary of Historic Park Inn Hotel restoration

Wright on the Park invites the community to join in the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the grand opening of the restored Historic Park Inn Hotel in Mason City.

Since the hotel was reopened to the public in 2011, visitors from over 50 countries and all 50 states have come to admire, study, and stay at the last standing hotel of world-renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

The celebration will be during the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 12, from 1-4 p.m. in the hotel’s ballroom which is located at 15 West State Street.

Una Vocis will commence the events with a premier vocal presentation based on Frank Lloyd Wright’s work at 1 p.m. and will give a second performance at 2:15 p.m.

Free guided tours will be offered at 1:30 p.m., 2:15 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Free children’s activities will be available from 1:30-4 p.m.

A drawing for door prizes will conclude the celebration at 4 p.m.

