‘Wreaths of Hope’ contest starts Tuesday at Diamond Jo Casino

Diamond Jo Casino is hosting a holiday competition, “Wreaths of Hope.” Six local charities will compete as Diamond Jo Casino awards a prize pool of $6,500 to the participating non-profit organizations.

Wreaths of Hope is a charitable, wreath-decorating competition where local non-profit organizations have the chance to win money based on customer vote.

Starting Tuesday through Dec. 12, the public can vote for their favorite charity’s decorated wreath by swiping at any kiosk at Diamond Jo Casino and placing their printed voucher in the corresponding charity wreath’s drum, located across from The Kitchen.

The community can also vote on Diamond Jo Casino’s Facebook page daily at www.facebook.com/diamondjoworth. Voting is limited to one vote per person, per day during the contest. Individuals must also be 21 or older to cast a vote. You can follow the event and support your favorite on social media using the hashtag #WreathsofHopeDJW.

Confirmed participants in Diamond Jo Casino’s 2021 Wreaths of Hope competition include: Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa, Community Kitchen of North Iowa Inc., 43 North Iowa, Freeborn County Humane Society, LIFE Center of Freeborn County, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota.

Diamond Jo Casino will award a first-place prize of $2,500, a second-place prize of $1,500, a third-place prize of $1,000 and a fourth, fifth and sixth-place prize of $500.

Diamond Jo Casino is located off I-35 at Exit 214, just south of the Minnesota border.

