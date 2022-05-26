Worth County makes EMS an essential service

EMS is now an essential service throughout Worth County.

This decision, made earlier this week, comes with a wave of counties throughout Iowa working on making EMS an essential service. Volunteer positions and services such as local fire and rescue and EMS have seen a steady decline that has turned into a dire need.

EMS services throughout North Iowa have had difficulty finding workers, many counties citing a lack of funds to compete with rising wages, as well as overall disinterest from the community.

Worth county is seeking essential service status to open funding for this service:

Worth County supports EMS to its residents and seeks to provide Emergency Medical Services to all its citizens and visitors; and ensuring efficient and effective EMS coverage is essential for maintaining the health and welfare of its residents; and the Worth County Board of Supervisors recognizes the importance of maintaining and advancing the level of care, capability, and coverage of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in Worth County.

A common goal for EMS country-wide is to arrive at a location within eight minutes. According to the National Rural Health Association, rural areas most often take more than twice that time to arrive.

This obstacle stacks to create a difficult arena for EMS workers rushing to help residents. Governor Reynolds signed Iowa Senate File 615 into law to help combat these issues.

Iowa Senate File 615 allows EMS to be declared an essential service, which allows additional funding for these resources to come into play. This funding often comes in the form of taxation. Worth County has proposed an income surtax or ad valorem property tax to fund Worth County EMS. This tax will be voted on by Worth County voters.

If the tax is approved, it is not to exceed $0.75 per $1,000 or assessed value for EMS. There will be a county emergency medical services system advisory council created to assist in researching and assessing the service needs of the county and guide the implementation of those needs.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

