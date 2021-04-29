Worth County crash results in fatality

A car accident that occurred in Worth County early Thursday morning has claimed the life of a Plymouth man.

On April 29 at 4:57 a.m., a collision occurred between a 2016 Kia Soul and a 2015 Toyota Tundra in the 3400 area of Orchid Avenue (Highway 65) near Manly.

The Kia Soul, driven by 28-year-old Scott Caron of Plymouth, was headed northbound on Highway 65, when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with the southbound Toyota Tundra, driven by 59-year-old Michael McCoid of Manly, according to a crash report from the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Caron was killed in the accident. According to the crash report, he was not wearing a seat belt.

McCoid was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center via Mercy AirMed.

Assisting at the scene of the accident were the Iowa State Patrol, Worth County Sheriff's Office, Manly Fire Department, Mason City EMS and Mercy AirMed.

