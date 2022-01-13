Worth County Community Foundation is funding eight projects

The Worth County Community Foundation (WCCF) held its 2021 grant awards celebration at the Joice Community Center on Tuesday, announcing the distribution of $38,580 to eight projects of organizations serving Worth County.

“The Worth County Community Foundation is proud to support these nonprofit projects and programs that are working to make transformational impacts in Worth County. We appreciate all our nonprofits do for our communities,” said chair of the WCCF governing committee Lucy Heiken in a press release.

The following projects and organizations received grant funding, listed by funding areas:

Arts & Culture

Northwood Lions Club, Christmas Lighting Project, $5,000

Community Betterment

City of Fertile, Foot Bridge, Arbor and Memorial Landscaping, $5,500

City of Joice, Park Repair and Enhancements, $6,500

City of Northwood, Flower Baskets for Downtown Central Avenue, $5,000

Northwood Volunteer Fire Company, Turnout Gear, $5,462

Education & Youth Development

North Central Iowa Ag in the Classroom, Agriculture Education for Worth Country Schools, $5,000

United Way of North Central Iowa, Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL) for Worth County, $2,118

Human Service

Food Bank of Iowa, Feeding Worth County, $4,000

Decisions on grant awards are determined by a local committee, which consists of volunteers from Worth County according to a press release. Committee members include: Merlin Bartz, Craig Benjegerdes, Keven Bruesewitz, Ron Davidson, Lucy Heiken, Linda Johnson Prestholt, Pat Muehl (ex-officio), Chad Nelson, Cindy Peters and Mark Thoma.

According to the press release, grants are awarded through WCCF's competitive grant process. Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization or government entity serving Worth County in order to be considered for funding.

The 2022 grant cycle opens July 1 with an application deadline of Sept. 30. The grant guidelines and an application can be found at www.worthccf.org.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.