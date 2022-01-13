Worth County Community Foundation is funding eight projects

The Worth County Community Foundation (WCCF) held its 2021 grant awards celebration at the Joice Community Center on Tuesday, announcing the distribution of $38,580 to eight projects of organizations serving Worth County.
“The Worth County Community Foundation is proud to support these nonprofit projects and programs that are working to make transformational impacts in Worth County. We appreciate all our nonprofits do for our communities,” said chair of the WCCF governing committee Lucy Heiken in a press release.
The following projects and organizations received grant funding, listed by funding areas:
Arts & Culture
- Northwood Lions Club, Christmas Lighting Project, $5,000
Community Betterment
- City of Fertile, Foot Bridge, Arbor and Memorial Landscaping, $5,500
- City of Joice, Park Repair and Enhancements, $6,500
- City of Northwood, Flower Baskets for Downtown Central Avenue, $5,000
- Northwood Volunteer Fire Company, Turnout Gear, $5,462
Education & Youth Development
- North Central Iowa Ag in the Classroom, Agriculture Education for Worth Country Schools, $5,000
- United Way of North Central Iowa, Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL) for Worth County, $2,118
Human Service
- Food Bank of Iowa, Feeding Worth County, $4,000
Decisions on grant awards are determined by a local committee, which consists of volunteers from Worth County according to a press release. Committee members include: Merlin Bartz, Craig Benjegerdes, Keven Bruesewitz, Ron Davidson, Lucy Heiken, Linda Johnson Prestholt, Pat Muehl (ex-officio), Chad Nelson, Cindy Peters and Mark Thoma.
According to the press release, grants are awarded through WCCF's competitive grant process. Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization or government entity serving Worth County in order to be considered for funding.
The 2022 grant cycle opens July 1 with an application deadline of Sept. 30. The grant guidelines and an application can be found at www.worthccf.org.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com