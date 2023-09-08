The Worth County 4-H Livestock Judging Team competed at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 26 on the ISU College Campus in Ames and finished as Reserve Champions overall out of 32 teams in the beef division.

Adylyn finished in fifth place overall out of 97 4-H individual contestants as well as being named Reserve Champion judge in the livestock questions category and placing third overall in the 4-H swine judging division. Lloyd was also named the Reserve Champion judge overall out of 97 contestants in the 4-H beef judging division.