Worried about gaining that "Quarantine 15"?

These are stressful times. Stress, inevitably, has a powerful effect on appetite.
Amid chronic stress, we often eat either too little or too much.
Are you in the latter camp? If your answer is yes: same.
No need to feel ashamed, though — humans are far from the only ones who turn to eating in response to stress. Example: grasshoppers.
A study conducted at Yale University by Dr. Dror Halwena found that grasshoppers, when stressed out by spiders, eat more sugary or carb-rich plants, like goldenrod. This would help its body if the grasshopper would need a surge of extra energy in a fight-or-flight situation.
Like those grasshoppers, we seek out comfort foods in stressful times, rich in sugars, fats and carbs. The three lemon snowflake cookies coated with powdered sugar and coffee with plenty of creamer I had ten minutes ago have certainly made me feel better. Okay, maybe the caffeine doesn't exactly help my anxiety levels.
Short-term, anxious eating can often have a calming effect. Long term, though, this hard-to-break habit often only adds to stress. As your body responds to stress by flooding your bloodstream with cortisol, your glucose usage spikes to get you ready to respond to what your body believes is an immediate threat.
After the stress passes, however temporarily, while you might be strategizing how to find toilet paper on your next errand run, your body wants you to stock up on more glucose for later, leaving you with the impulse to grab a sweet, savory or salty snack.
You know what doesn't reduce my stress right now? This tool that predicts how much quarantine weight you might gain:
It is fun to mess with, though. 5.3 pounds? Challenge accepted.
Of course, there are ways to mitigate how much weight gain you might experience if you're worried about it:
Step one: don't overthink any of the following steps.
You can still go outside for walking, biking or other exercise, as long as you're maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others. Or you can work out within your own home, regardless of whether or not you have your own equipment.
Fun fact: I paid for a 6-month gym membership in the pre-coronavirus era, a matter of weeks before all were mandated to close in Iowa.
You can be mindful of when you're eating and how much and asking yourself if you're reaching for food because you're truly hungry, or because you're bored or anxious. Surround yourself with nutrient-dense foods — which will boost your immune system, too — but get ones you'll enjoy, not ones you'll have to throw away when they go bad.
To get your mind off food, give yourself other activities — especially ones you can turn to when you feel stressed. This could be prayer or meditation, gardening or a creative hobby, or catching up with and checking on loved ones via phone or video chat. Since I'm a writer and musician I've been doing some reading, writing and playing some instruments — and also Animal Crossing on my Nintendo Switch.
Post-quarantine, maybe a little weight gain could be worn proudly like a badge of honor: a sign that you'd been homebound more often, doing the responsible thing to keep others safe.
While I'm generally being mindful about my activities and food habits, I'm not going to sweat it if I put on a few more pounds after all this. You have my permission to indulge in another lemon cookie if you want.
This is a time for all of us to care for each other, work together as a community and help each other out. It's also a good time to nurture yourself, whatever that means for you.
