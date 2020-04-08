Worried about gaining that "Quarantine 15"?

After the stress passes, however temporarily, while you might be strategizing how to find toilet paper on your next errand run, your body wants you to stock up on more glucose for later, leaving you with the impulse to grab a sweet, savory or salty snack.

You know what doesn't reduce my stress right now? This tool that predicts how much quarantine weight you might gain:

It is fun to mess with, though. 5.3 pounds? Challenge accepted.

Of course, there are ways to mitigate how much weight gain you might experience if you're worried about it:

Step one: don't overthink any of the following steps.

You can still go outside for walking, biking or other exercise, as long as you're maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others. Or you can work out within your own home, regardless of whether or not you have your own equipment.

Fun fact: I paid for a 6-month gym membership in the pre-coronavirus era, a matter of weeks before all were mandated to close in Iowa.