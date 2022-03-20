Workforce recruitment is everyone’s job

The workforce shortage continues to be a top concern to North Iowa businesses, and the Chamber’s Community Concierge program and assistance with the Historic Egloff House are two ways the Chamber is working to address this issue.

Community Concierge

This service provides individualized assistance to local businesses to attract and retain new employees. The program offers a personalized community tour for the job candidate and their family, cost-of-living comparisons to help the candidates analyze job offers, and relocation assistance once the employee signs. The Chamber is in its fifth year of offering these services and has worked with more than 150 candidates.

Anecdotal and survey results indicate this program is moving the needle. Respondents report they felt more “recruited” here than by competitor communities and feel more “connected.” This program is funded through investors who “pay to play,” as well as voluntary contributions from Chamber members.

The Community Concierge provides the following services:

Personalized welcome baskets for hotel rooms.

Personalized community tours and introductions (schools, daycares, health clubs, etc.).

Assistance finding employment for a trailing spouse.

Assistance in locating quality rental housing.

The New to North Iowa guide as well as our Community Reference guide and other printed materials.

A customized video lure piece.

Community Concierge Card featuring goods and services from Chamber members to enable card holders to “try before they buy.”

Introduction to service clubs, churches, volunteer opportunities, etc.

Ongoing touchstone for future resources once the employee is settled in North Iowa.

Historic Egloff House

The flood of 2008 damaged several historically and architecturally significant buildings in Mason City. Of the more than 160 houses placed on the FEMA buy-out list and slated for demolition, the most heart-breaking was the William C. And Margaret Egloff House in the Park Place neighborhood. With Mason City’s growing reputation as a destination for architecture, it seemed unforgivable to allow the wrecking ball to have the last word.

The house, which boasts several classic elements of Streamline International architecture, is significant because of the revolutionary placement of the garage as the primary focal point of its front facade, reflecting the increasing importance of the automobile to America’s middle class. Previously, garages had been located behind houses along an alley, so this placement initiated a new architectural trend.

It was a long and expensive process for an all-volunteer group, but in the end, the Historic Egloff House (which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places) and three additional houses from the Park Place neighborhood were saved. In addition, six blighted properties on East State Street were acquired and razed as part of this project. The relocated houses, a large gray four-square, brick Tudor, and limestone cottage, provide architectural context for the Egloff House. What’s more, they have transformed the neighborhood, which is located along the Architectural Walking Tour between the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Historic Park Inn Hotel and the Rock Crest/Rock Glen Historic District.

However, house museums have a difficult time cash-flowing. The project volunteers were committed to finding an adaptive reuse for this property that would result in economic stability and solve a community need.

North Iowa hosts many students for internships and medical rotations as part of their professional training. Previously, this pool was limited to those who could arrange to stay with friends or family. Utilizing the five bedrooms and common areas as short-term, furnished housing for these students filled an articulated workforce need. With this flexible housing option, local businesses can host interns from across the country. And they are doing just that!

The goal is to connect these young professionals to the community and to each other, as well as foster an environment that will encourage them to accept full-time positions in North Iowa when they complete their education.

For more information about the Historic Egloff House and rental opportunities for college interns and professional students or about the Community Concierge service, contact the Chamber of Commerce.

Robin Anderson is president and CEO of Chamber of Commerce

