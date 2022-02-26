Work on Prairie Land Trail to continue this summer

The Prairie Land Trail recreational path that runs through part of Cerro Gordo County is set to receive another extension.

The trail, currently running from 240th Street in Mason City to Jonquil Avenue, just south of Swaledale, will see a three-mile extension this summer, according to Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board Executive Director, Mike Webb.

The extension planned will stretch the trail farther southwest to Thornton.

This will also bring the trail up to 14 miles in total length, closing in on the 21 miles the Prairie Land Trail is estimated to be when finished.

"We're getting a lot closer to completion," Webb said.

Construction on the extension is scheduled to begin in late summer or early fall according to Webb, with an estimated completion date in the later parts of the fall.

The Cerro Gordo Conservation Board will get the chance to approve a bid for the project in its March meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, March 15. Project costs and schedule will be finalized at that time, if a bid is accepted from the conservation board.

Webb said that the engineer's probable cost for the project is about $500,000, but that is not a confirmed cost.

The trail is also undergoing a mild bit of controversy in its section running through the Mount Vernon Township.

The conservation board is currently reviewing an easement to allow for the Summit Carbon Solutions' carbon capture pipeline to run underneath the trail.

Concerns from the board about the easement revolve around uncertainty of the health and safety of the pipeline, and concerns of having to tear apart an already completed section of the pipeline.

The conservation board has yet to sign the easement presented by Summit Carbon Solutions.

Zachary Dupont covers local government and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

