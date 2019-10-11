Clear Lake is moving forward with the first phase of its City Beach enhancement project.
The Clear Lake City Council unanimously adopted a resolution approving the contract, bonds and certificate of liability insurance from Dean Snyder Construction for the project.
“The contractor has already mobilized and started doing some work down there on site, so they’re aggressive,” said Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator.
In September, the City Council approved Dean Snyder Construction’s $222,000 bid for the first phase of the project that includes water main improvements and demolition of the restroom facility and pump shed.
The pump shed, located on city property adjacent to the water treatment plant, houses the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ lake aeration pumps and associated equipment, but once the shed is demolished, the equipment will be stored through the winter in a temporary building constructed this fall.
The decades-long arrangement was formalized in an agreement with the DNR that the City Council approved in August.
You have free articles remaining.
The DNR’s aeration pumps and associated equipment will be housed in the city’s new restroom facility next summer, according to the agreement.
The project cost, plus the unit price contaminated soil removal and replacement, paid for by Clear Lake's general fund, will be reimbursed by the city's tax-increment fund for capital improvements as approved by the City Council.
In June, Clear Lake approved a professional services agreement with RDG Planning & Design of Des Moines for the beach enhancement project estimated to cost between $1.3 million and $1.7 million.
The full scope of the beach project — identified as a capital improvement in the city’s 2020 budget — includes the removal and replacement of the existing city restroom at City Beach, the removal and expansion of the existing splash pad, the removal and replacement of the existing playground equipment with shade structure and miscellaneous underground utility improvements.
Work is anticipated to be completed by Thanksgiving, with aerator pumps operating by Nov. 15.
The remainder of the project, including construction of the restroom, splash pad and playground, will be done next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.