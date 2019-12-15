{{featured_button_text}}

Work is underway at the future site of Woodford Lumber & Home Co. in Clear Lake.

Woodford Lumber 2

Work is underway on the south side of the Woodford Lumber building on Seventh Avenue North in Clear Lake.

The lumberyard, which celebrated its 150th anniversary earlier this year, will be relocating from downtown to 1800 Seventh Ave. N., next spring.

“We’re excited,” said Jan Lovell, Woodford Lumber president. “We really are.”

The fifth-generation, family-owned business is a full-service lumberyard and retail center and Benjamin Moore paint store.

In June, Woodford Lumber purchased the former Superior Lumber building after the Charles City-based lumberyard closed.

Woodford Lumber

Work is underway on the south side of the Woodford Lumber building on Seventh Avenue North in Clear Lake.

The property, including 3.16 acres and nearly 26,000 square feet in commercial buildings, visible from U.S. Highway 18 will be beneficial for the customer because of its accessibility and its larger retail space, Lovell said, after the purchase.

“We’re expanding our showroom big time. We’ll actually have triple the space by adding on out there at the new location,” she said. “Our goal is really to be a great asset for the community and for North Iowa.”

Lovell said the additional showroom space will allow Woodford Lumber to display more products and provide a “much more exciting and creative space” for professional builders and do-it-yourselfers.

The showroom will feature complete kitchen and bathroom layouts, an expanded paint display and more.

Woodford Lumber 3

Work is underway on the south side of the Woodford Lumber building on Seventh Avenue North in Clear Lake.

Woodford Lumber will also partner with Do it Best Corp., which will allow customers to order products online with in-store pick up, at its new location.

Individuals with Brcka Construction, Larkin Construction, Complete Concrete, Yohn Co., Jim Hunt Electric, Lake Plumbing and Alliant Energy are working to prepare the building for its spring opening.

“It’s kind of a beehive of activity,” Lovell said.

Woodford Lumber was started in 1869 at its current location, 210 N Fourth St., by Lovell’s great-great-grandfather’s brother: Truman Woodford.

The lumberyard is now managed by Lovell and her husband Tom, Darle Hoshaw, manager; and Michele Collins, assistant manager.

The business employs at least eight full-time and part-time employees with more than 250 years of combined lumberyard experience.

Woodford Lumber hopes to relocate all of its services to the new location in the spring, Lovell said, adding the fate of the current location remains to be decided.

“We’re looking at a lot of different options,” she said. “We want it to be a good thing for the community for sure.”

Photos: The lost buildings of Mason City

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments