Woodharbor partners with Iowa Department of Natural Resources on pollution program

"The project target or sector target comes from what those grants are targeting," Roseland said. "So if we can fit a project into one of those, we will try and have some component that addresses one of those targets."

As far as the interns, Roseland said they're upper-level engineering students with three or less semesters left. Before they go into the project, the DNR does some training with them.

"They’re getting ready to enter the working world. We don’t want to be throwing them to the wolves. We want to make sure they have an understanding of the projects," she said.

From there, some of the P2 Intern Program participants have gone on to be hired by their host companies or work for companies that end up contacting the P2 Intern Program down the line.

But that's just one form of work the DNR does with companies across the state of Iowa.

Roseland said that, in addition to putting out an announcement in the fall of every year for the P2 program, the DNR also has workshops and does environmental management assessments.

"We have different types of assistance," she said.

