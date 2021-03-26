Woodharbor partners with Iowa Department of Natural Resources on pollution program

When Woodharbor Custom Cabinetry still maintained a plant in Northwood, officials reached out one year to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for a solution to a problem they were having with scrap lumber. The folks at Woodharbor wanted to figure the best and most productive way to get rid of it.
So Woodharbor got set up with an intern through the DNR's Pollution Prevention (P2) Intern Program, which was founded in 2001, to find an answer. According to current manufacturing engineer Duane Pecinovsky, Woodharbor ultimately acted on recommendations (from the study) to purchase a wood grinder for converting the scrap lumber into wood chips to sell to a buyer.
More than a decade later, Woodharbor is getting involved with the DNR's program once again. This year, Pecinovsky said that the Mason City-based cabinetmaker is trying to find the best way to eliminate dust contaminants in its wood fabrication areas. "If we can control airflow, we can reduce our cost to produce," he said.
This year, Woodharbor is one of seven companies working with the DNR along with CNH Industrial America in Burlington, the NSK Corporation in Clarinda, JBS USA in Marshalltown, TPI Composites in Newton, JBS Swift Pork in Ottumwa and Tyson Foods Inc. Hillshire Brands in Storm Lake.
The DNR's Danielle Roseland, who has spent 16 years working in the program, the arrangement is one the benefits all parties involved including the college students doing the work.
"This program is a win-win-win situation. Most of the companies know they have an issue but they don’t have the time or the people to dedicate to it. When we can put an intern in there and focus on it, they can make the decisions to save both the environmental impacts but also the money," Roseland said.
Per stats provided by Roseland, since the P2 Intern Program started in 2001 it has helped reduce the use of 5 billion gallons of water, 254,929 tons of solid waste, 9,965 tons of hazardous waste, 9 million kilowatt hours of electricity and 7 million therms of energy. A 2019 article from U.S. News & World Report had Iowa 25th in pollution rankings based on toxic chemical pollution and the "long-term, chronic health effects of that pollution on state residents."
Funding for the program itself comes through a mix of grants from the U.S. Department of Labor's Employment and Training Administration as well as the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Energy.
"The project target or sector target comes from what those grants are targeting," Roseland said. "So if we can fit a project into one of those, we will try and have some component that addresses one of those targets."
As far as the interns, Roseland said they're upper-level engineering students with three or less semesters left. Before they go into the project, the DNR does some training with them.
"They’re getting ready to enter the working world. We don’t want to be throwing them to the wolves. We want to make sure they have an understanding of the projects," she said.
From there, some of the P2 Intern Program participants have gone on to be hired by their host companies or work for companies that end up contacting the P2 Intern Program down the line.
But that's just one form of work the DNR does with companies across the state of Iowa.
Roseland said that, in addition to putting out an announcement in the fall of every year for the P2 program, the DNR also has workshops and does environmental management assessments.
"We have different types of assistance," she said.
From Pecinovsky's perspective, the P2 Intern Program is more than worthwhile and fits in with what Woodharbor already attempts to do in its work.
"We’re always trying to be good stewards of the environment. All of our products are wood-based so we want to make sure we take care of the environment ourselves," he said.
