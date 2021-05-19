 Skip to main content
Wood chips to be given away at Lime Creek Nature Center
The Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board ROW Management staff will soon be giving away some of its wood chip stockpile.

The giveaway will be at Lime Creek Nature Center May 24-28. Mulch can be loaded into small trucks and trailers with tractor assistance at 7:45 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day. Smaller quantities can be loaded by hand.

A limited supply will be available to the public, so those interested should contact the Cerro Gordo Conservation Board at 641-423-5309 to reserve a pick-up day and time.

Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

