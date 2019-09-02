{{featured_button_text}}

A Kensett woman has died after her car struck another vehicle in rural Worth County on Sunday.

According to an accident report released by the Iowa State Patrol, Peggy Julseth, 61, of Kensett was driving a 2017 Nissan Murano east in the westbound lane near the intersection of on 410th Street and Jonquil, around 2:55 p.m. when she struck a 2003 Dodge Ram driven by Curtis Johnson, of Lake Mills.

Julseth and Johnson were both transported to an area hospital for treatment. Julseth later died of her injuries.

Worth County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa State Patrol, and Northwood and Mason City fire and ambulance services all provided assistance at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

Lisa Grouette

Photographer / Breaking News Reporter

