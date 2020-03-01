Without his 'angels,' Mason City man's YMCA workout would've been deadly

That Monday was also the first time Fitzsimmons and Hanson were properly introduced.

“He’s awesome. We hugged probably five times,” Fitzsimmons said.

Hanson credits Nicholson’s and Fitzsimmons’ fast response for saving his life.

”These two are my angels,” Hanson said, gesturing to them both. “If this had happened anywhere else, I would not be here. I have to give all the glory to them and all the glory to God.”

It was a wakeup call for everyone involved, though.

“You can’t always tell by looking at someone that they’re at risk, Fitzsimmons said. "When I first saw Gary lying there, I noticed he was in good shape. That’s the thing: a person can be a picture of health, and have something going on inside that no one knows about."

Hanson is already back at the Y, and says he’s completely comfortable with it because he knows he’s in good hands and that the facility is outfitted with life-saving equipment like the AED. He has to take it easy, though.

“I can’t raise my arms over my head for a couple of weeks, but I might jump on the [exercise] bike today and go slow for a bit to get my legs moving. We’ll just see how it goes,” Hanson smiled.