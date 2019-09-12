CLEAR LAKE – Suggestions from the public for what should go inside the proposed Clear Lake wellness center include an indoor playground, pickleball courts, a climbing wall and a swimming pool.
Area residents presented those idea and many more during a listening post on Wednesday night attended by more than 50 people.
Carrie Tysdahl said Clear Lake needs a recreational facility the entire family can use year-round.
She said she has memberships at a gym in the community that has exercise equipment, but there's nowhere to go with her children in the winter where they can shoot hoops while she walks or runs, or "where we can play together."
The idea for a community wellness center began because the school district needed more gym space.
Doug Gee, superintendent of Clear Lake Community Schools, recently approached city officials about the possibility of the city and the school working together to build a wellness center that would be used by both students and the public.
Tysdahl said such a facility also presents an opportunity for the city's parks and recreation department to add adult leagues for sports such as volleyball and basketball.
Chelsy Snyder said even during the summer, when plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities are available in Clear Lake, the weather is sometimes too hot for young children to be outside.
If it is built, a wellness center "is going to be utilized year-round," she said.
Some of those at the meeting said Clear Lake needs another indoor swimming pool.
One Vision has an indoor pool, but public use of it is limited, according to several of the meeting attendees.
The pool is only open to the public from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays, according to the One Vision website.
Other suggestions for the wellness center made by attendees at the meeting, as well as to Gee and Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory beforehand, include:
• Indoor batting cages for baseball and softball players to use for off season practice.
• Racquetball and handball courts.
• Indoor tennis courts.
• An indoor soccer field.
• An indoor regulation track that could be used by student athletes when the weather doesn't allow them to run outside during practice after school early in the track season.
• A golf simulator.
• A room for senior citizen activities.
• Classrooms for yoga and aerobics.
• Space for cheerleading and dance practice.
School and city officials say they don't plan to put exercise equipment in the wellness center because Clear Lake already has fitness centers that offer those amenities.
Officials anticipate both the city and the school would need to pass bond issues for the wellness center to be built.
Gee said the way the state law works, the earliest a bond election could be held is in March 2020. After that there won't be another opportunity for such an election until September 2020, which means construction could not begin until 2021.
Matt Berry cautioned officials to not be too hasty.
"I think you are rushing it" by having a bond issue in March, he said.
A bond issue needs 60 percent voter approve to pass, so the community has to truly buy into the plan, according to Berry.
He said he personally would love to have a pool be part of the wellness center, but "it might not sell."
Tysdahl said she realizes a pool would be expensive to build and maintain, but it would be a big attraction.
The recreation center at Wartburg College, which includes a pool, is open to the public through a partnership with the city of Waverly.
The pool there is always full, according to Tysdahl.
Officials are holding two more listening posts this month on the proposed wellness center.
The next listening post at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 in the middle school commons. The third one will be at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 23 at the Lakeview room in City Park.
