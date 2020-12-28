Winter weather advisory for northern Iowa in effect Tuesday into Wednesday

Did last week's blizzard leave you wanting more snow?

If so, Tuesday's weather forecast may just grant that wish, but you may want to think twice before traveling.

According to the National Weather Service, a "significant winter storm" is expected across most of Iowa, beginning with snowfall Tuesday morning and afternoon, which could transition into a mix of rain and snow Tuesday evening, making for potentially hazardous driving conditions.

"Nearly all of Interstates 80 and 35 will be affected across Iowa," an advisory from the National Weather Service said.

A winter weather advisory in effect from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday to span the northern, western and southern counties of Emmet, Kossuth, Winnebago, Cerro Gordo, Worth, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Humboldt, Sac, Calhoun, Wayne, Appanoose and Davis.

During the same time period, much of central and northern Iowa will be under a winter storm warning, which will include Wright, Franklin, Butler, Bremer, Webster, Hamilton, Hardin, Grundy, Black Hawk, Crawford, Carroll, Greene, Boone, Story, Marshall, Tama, Audubon, Guthrie, Dallas, Polk, Jasper, Poweshiek, Cass, Adair, Madison, Warren, Marion, Mahaska, Adams, Union, Clarke, Lucas, Monroe, Wapello, Taylor, Ringgold and Decatur Counties.