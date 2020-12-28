 Skip to main content
Winter weather advisory for northern Iowa in effect Tuesday into Wednesday
alert top story

weather update dec. 28.png

Screenshot of Iowa's watches, warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service.

 National Weather Service
Download PDF Winter Storm Dec. 29 2020 forecast

Did last week's blizzard leave you wanting more snow? 

If so, Tuesday's weather forecast may just grant that wish, but you may want to think twice before traveling. 

According to the National Weather Service, a "significant winter storm" is expected across most of Iowa, beginning with snowfall Tuesday morning and afternoon, which could transition into a mix of rain and snow Tuesday evening, making for potentially hazardous driving conditions. 

"Nearly all of Interstates 80 and 35 will be affected across Iowa," an advisory from the National Weather Service said.

A winter weather advisory in effect from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday to span the northern, western and southern counties of Emmet, Kossuth, Winnebago, Cerro Gordo, Worth, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Humboldt, Sac, Calhoun, Wayne, Appanoose and Davis.  

During the same time period, much of central and northern Iowa will be under a winter storm warning, which will include Wright, Franklin, Butler, Bremer, Webster, Hamilton, Hardin, Grundy, Black Hawk, Crawford, Carroll, Greene, Boone, Story, Marshall, Tama, Audubon, Guthrie, Dallas, Polk, Jasper, Poweshiek, Cass, Adair, Madison, Warren, Marion, Mahaska, Adams, Union, Clarke, Lucas, Monroe, Wapello, Taylor, Ringgold and Decatur Counties. 

As of Monday afternoon, snow is expected to occur in the Mason City area "mainly after noon" on Tuesday. While the high temperature will be near 24 degrees, wind chill could feel as low as 0 degrees. 

During the day, as many as 2 to 4 inches of snow accumulation is possible. 

On Tuesday evening, snow is expected mainly before 10 p.m. in Mason City, followed by snow "possibly mixed with freezing rain." A steady temperature of around 23 degrees is expected with a wind chill value near 10. Little to no ice accumulation is expected. 1 to 3 inches of evening snow accumulation is possible.  

Check weather and road conditions before considering travel. 

Slippery road conditions should be expected during this time. Evening commutes especially will have the potential to be hazardous.

The weight brought on by new snow and ice could result in sagging or breaking tree limbs and other damage, so isolated power outages are possible. 

For more information, visit https://weather.gov/desmoines.

You can check for the latest road condition updates by dialing 5-1-1.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

