Winter Weather Advisory: Dangerous wind chills, chance of snow and rain this week

Enjoy the last of today's fairer weather while you can; Wednesday will bring bitterly cold temperatures, with chances of snow and rain across the state, according to the National Weather Service.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday. Then, a Wind Chill Warning will take its place from 4 a.m. Thursday to about noon.

Starting Wednesday, there is a chance of snow in northern Iowa and a chance of rain in southern Iowa.

Bundle up when you go out and bring those pets inside, because by Thursday morning, wind chill values across the state could be as low as 30 to 40 below zero.

At present in Mason City, as an arctic cold front passes through the area, there is a 30 percent chance of snow Wednesday, with new accumulations under half an inch. Wind gusts could be as high as 29 mph. The high is expected to near 33 degrees. By evening, the low could reach -9.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The quick drop in temperatures Wednesday evening could lead to a flash freeze, which could make for hazardous road conditions where water or slush has been present.

Thursday's temperature high will be -3 followed by an evening low around -15, though keep in mind that bitterly cold wind chill will be in effect.