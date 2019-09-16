Winnebago Industries has agreed to purchase an Indiana RV company for an estimated $344 million in cash and stocks.
Winnebago, whose largest motor home manufacturing facility is located in Forest City, announced plans on Monday to buy the Newmar Corporation.
The purchase agreement calls for Winnebago to provide $270 million in cash plus 2 million in shares to acquire Newmar, according to a statement from Winnebago.
The value of the shares to be issued to Newmar shareholders is expected to bring the total value of the transaction to $344 million.
“Newmar’s dedication to manufacturing premium, high-end motor homes makes it a natural fit with our portfolio of leading outdoor lifestyle brands and we look forward to welcoming Newmar to the Winnebago Industries family,” said Winnebago President and CEO Michael Happe in a statement.
“The acquisition of Newmar aligns with our strategy to strengthen and re-energize our motorized business by enhancing our position and capabilities in the motor home market and building on the progress we have made driving growth and innovation across our offerings," Happe said.
Newmar has "generated significant growth and tremendous market momentum over the past several years, driven by their reputation for quality, innovative offering and strong relationships with dealers and end customers," Happe said.
Newmar is a privately-owned company that has been in business for 50 years.
Following the close of the transaction during the first quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, Newmar will operate as a distinct business unit within Winnebago Industries with its headquarters and manufacturing facilities remaining in Nappanee, Indiana.
Matthew Miller will continue to lead the Newmar business as its president.
"Winnebago Industries has a deep heritage in the RV industry, and we are excited about the opportunity to join its portfolio of premium outdoor lifestyle brands," Miller said in a statement.
Winnebago 2
Assembly line workers Jared Maas, right, and Stan Trca work under the chassis of an RV on the Winnebago Industries assembly line in Forest City in March 2016.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Winnebago 1
Assembly line worker Scott Lieber examines the inner roof of an RV on the assembly line at Winnebago Industries in Forest City in March 2016.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Winnebago 3
Assembly line worker Gilberto Dominguez is shown in a March 15, 2016, file photo attaching cargo doors to an RV on the assembly line at Winnebago Industries in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Winnebago OperationLZ single employee
James Virchow, one of the Vietnam veterans who works at Winnebago Industries.
Rae Yost, Forest City Summit
Winnebago 1
Workers walk in a production area of Winnebago Industries in Forest City in this file photo from April 2015.
ARIAN SCHUESSLER, The Globe Gazette
Forest City Winnebago
Forest City Winnebago
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Winnebago tour photo
Winnebago Industries has opened for the annual tour season. Visitors can tour the plant and campus on set times Monday through Friday.
Submitted photo
The new vintage-inspired Winnebago Brave.
The new vintage-inspired Winnebago Brave.
Winnebago Industries photo
Winnebago anniversary 4
Winnebago Industries built this Universal Studios Tour tram.
Submitted
Winnebago anniversary 2
Before Winnebago Industries began producing motor homes in 1966, the company built travel trailers like this one.
Submitted
Winnebago 60th anniversary 1
Winnebago Industries has a big celebration when its 100,000th motor home was completed.
Submitted
Pink Winnie
Winnebago Industries will make a donation to breast cancer for every pink Minnie sold.
Submitted photo
Winnebago Lake Mills
Nick Simmons of Emmons, Minnesota, works on a Travato, the latest class B motor home from Winnebago Industries, at the company's Lake Mills, Iowa, plant.
TIM ACKARMAN, For The Globe Gazette
Aerials Forest City Winnebago
Forest City Winnebago
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Harlan Rodberg, Winnebago
Harlan Rodberg works on the assembly line at Winnebago Industries in Forest City. He's worked for the motor home manufacturer for 50 years.
File photo
Winnebago Industries
Workers assemble recreational vehicles at Winnebago Industries in Forest City in a file photo from 2013. Company officials announced on Friday an additional plant will be opened in Waverly.
ARIAN SCHUESSLER, The Globe Gazette
Winnebago fire
A fire that destroyed Winnebago Industries’ plant in 1964 was just one of the challenges faced by the company, but with help from Forest City Development, the company rose from the ashes to become America’s leading motor home manufacturer.
Courtesy Riley Lewis
WINNEBAGO
Workers assemble Class A motor homes at a Winnebago Industries production plant in Forest City.
file art
Winnebago plant workers
This file photo taken in 2004 shows Winnebago Industry workers leaving for the day from “Bertha,” the company’s main production plant in Forest City. About 600 employees have lost their jobs at the Forest City plant since June 2008.
File photo
A 2008 Winnebago Destination will be featured on CBS News' "The Early Show" during its summer promotion, The Great American Vacation.
A 2008 Winnebago Destination will be featured on CBS News’ “The Early Show” during its summer promotion, The Great American Vacation.
Winnebago Industries, Inc.
Aerial Winnebago
An aerial view of Winnebago Industries first factory (left), which was located at the intersection of Highways 9 and 69 where Forest City Ford currently is located.
Submitted
Aerials Forest City Winnebago
Forest City Winnebago
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Wheel of Fortune
Winnebago Industries has had a long association with the game show “The Wheel of Fortune,” whose co-star Vanna White is one of the most recognizable faces in television.
Submitted
Stock exchange
Winnebago Industries officials, including Chairman of the Board and CEO Bruce Hertzke and President Bob Olson celebrate the company’s 50th anniversary last week by ringing the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street.
Submitted
Winnebago View
Winnebago Industries employees put the finishing touches on a Winnebago View.
Submitted
400,000 motor home
Pictured celebrating the building of Winnebago Industries 400,000th motor home recently are Winnebago Chairman of the Board and CEO Bruce Hertzke; Keith Farland, accounting; Bob Eames, customer service; Joe Biretz, customer service; Harlan Rodberg, motor home plant; Francis Oborny, customer service; Ken Gremmer, chassis weld; Irv Larson, maintenance; Elsie Felland, treasury; Lanny Jenkins, Creative Aluminum Products Company (CAPCO), Bernie Kofron, customer service; and Winnebago President Bob Olson.
Submitted
Smaller motor homes
Although profits were down in 2006, Winnebago Industries found solace in the sales of its smaller motor homes.
File photo
Shipout building
Winnebago Industries' new $2.3 million shipout building includes two alignment/dynometer stalls that are part of the 130-point inspection each motor home goes through before leaving the plant.
File photo
Winnebago stock exchange
Winnebago Industries Chairman, President and CEO Bob Olson, joined by Vice President/CFO Sarah Nielsen (left) and PR/IR Manager Sheila Davis, rang the NYSE closing bell on Thursday. Winnebago Industries listed on the NYSE on September 9, 1970. under the ticker symbol WGO.
Submitted
2011 WIT GNR photo
WIT Rally Grounds 2011.
Submitted
Miller Winnebago
Scott Miller works at Winnebago Industries in Forest City. Visitors touring the facilities will get a behind-the-scenes look at the building of an RV.
Submitted
Winnebago
Bruce Hertzke, Winnebago Industries Inc. chairman, CEO and president, speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new $2.3 million shipout facility being constructed in Forest City by the motor home manufacturer.
File photo
Aerials Forest City Winnebago
Forest City Winnebago
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Motor home builds
In this December 2008 photo, workers build motor homes on one of the lines at Winnebago Industries Inc.’s main manufacturing facility in Forest City.
File photo
Gremmer Winnebago
Winnebago Industries employee Jeff Gremmer works on a motor home.
WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC. ERA MOTORHOME
The Era motorhome from Winnebago Industries, Inc. was the #1 selling Class B motorhome model in North America for 2012.
Submitted
Metro Link
Winnebago Industries enters the midsize transportation vehicle market with the Metro Link.
Adventurer
The hybrid version of this 2009 Adventurer is on a national media tour.
Submitted
Production line
Working on the production line at Winnebago Industries Thursday afternoon are Jim Powers of Garner (left), who is installing a cab window, and Rich Anderson, Mason City, fastening the slide out of the motor home.
New motor home models
The 2008 Winnebago Destination makes its debut at the 44th Annual National RV Trade Show.
Submitted
