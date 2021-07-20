Winnebago River float, cleanup set for August

Want to enjoy some scenic water views and do some good deeds along the way? A Mason City event coming up in August will let you do just that.

A Winnebago River float and clean-up will take place Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Participants will pick up trash as they float along a stretch of the Winnebago River.

Canoe experience is required to participate. A limited number of canoes will be able to use for free, or participants can bring their own canoes or kayaks. Life jackets will be required.

Registration is also required. To reserve your spot, call Lime Creek Nature Center at 641-421-5309.

The cleanup event is sponsored by the Mason City Earth Day Committee, the Mason City Active Living and Transportation Commission, Lime Creek Nature Center, the Landfill of North Iowa and Cutting Edge Tree Service.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

