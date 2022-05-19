Winnebago County's Florence Trap Shooting Range announces dates

The Florence Trap Shooting Range will open for the season on Wednesday, May 25. It will continue to be open once a week through July. Dates may change in late summer and fall depending on interest. The range is located at 42435 60th Avenue, just south of Highway 9 between Thompson and Buffalo Center.

The May, June, and July public shooting dates for the trap range are all on Wednesdays: May 25, June 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29. Shooting dates in July are 6, 13, 20 and 27. Times each day will be from 5-7 p.m. The cost to shoot at the range will still be three dollars for 25 targets. If there is inclement weather, shooting will have to be canceled and that announcement will be posted on our web site (www.winnebagoccb.com), our Facebook page, and our Twitter feed. It will also run on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3).

Shooters are reminded that they will need to bring their own gun, ammunition and eye and ear protection. All releases are voice-activated and all shooting will be supervised by a certified Range Safety Officer. For more information about the Florence Trap Shooting Range or the public shooting dates, people can contact the Winnebago County Conservation Board at 641-565-3390.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

