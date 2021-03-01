Winnebago County Supervisors study wind project prior to permit application

Duves suggested that updates to existing wind turbines would also be subject to special exception permits and approval by the Board of Supervisors.

“Our county is at least giving landowners and developers the same voice,” said Duve. “I think that is the right thing to do and to go through a special exception permit process.”

Duve emphasized that the special exception permit application must first be solicited. After received and when the Zoning Board feels comfortable with the permit, a public hearing will need to be scheduled and the “living document” will be passed to the Board of Supervisors for its final decision-making, according to Duve.

Duve listed the current Winnebago County Planning and Zoning Committee members (three-year terms), involved in the permitting process, as Harley Hassebroek of Buffalo Center, Darla Thompson of Thompson, Barb Abele of Leland, Jim Benson of Forest City, and Mark Enderson of Lake Mills.

Invenergy’s Crowl said that the project started in 2018 largely in Worth County. Crowl estimated a span of about 30,000 acres overall have been signed on to the project through voluntary easements, including about 6,000 acres in Winnebago County near the border with Worth County.