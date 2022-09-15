Winnebago County Conservation Board will host Fall Canoe Float

Looking for a fun way to start the fall season? The Winnebago County Conservation Board has something for you.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, the conservation board will be sponsoring a Fall Canoe Float at Thorpe Park, according to a press release. All levels of experience are welcome to join.

From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., people will be able borrow the conservation board's canoes, paddles, and life jackets free of charge to enjoy a leisurely paddle around Lake Catherine. The event will take place at the lake's boat ramp/fishing dock. Instruction will be given to those who need it.

There is no need to preregister for the float, just show up any time between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the float will need to be canceled and that information will be on the WCCB Facebook page (www.facebook.com/WinnebagoCCB) and the WCCB’s Twitter feed (@WinnebagoCCB). For more information about the event, people can contact Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls at 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.