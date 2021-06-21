 Skip to main content
Winnebago County Conservation Board to host program on climate change
alert

Winnebago County Conservation Board

Winnebago County Conservation Board

Confused by climate change talk? Get the facts at an upcoming Zoom program put on by Winnebago County Conservation Board.

"Climate Change 101" will be presented by Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls. The program will cover what climate change is, what's causing it, how scientists say it's affecting the planet and what scientists are predicting for the future. Ralls will also discuss numerous ways climate change can be alleviated. 

The hour-long program is free and will take place Saturday, July 10, from 10-11 a.m. To participate, email Ralls at lralls@winnebagoccb.com to receive the Zoom link. For more information about the program, those interested can also call Ralls at 641-565-3390.

