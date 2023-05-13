About a dozen Winnebago County Extension Clover kids in kindergarten through third grade and all their parents toured the Shady Oak Farm in Mount Valley Township, Forest City, on May 6.

“This was the first farm visit that we have done for a while,” Youth Program Director Cassie Armstrong said. “They brought their families and it went really well. I think the kids tend to behave better with the parents there. The kids were so excited to show things to their parents. There were lots of smiles and family interactions.”

The Extension program visitors arrived at the dairy goat heritage farm by 9 a.m. where they were greeted by owner and operator Alexandria Flick. She normally milks the goats in the early morning, but held some milk back for the event, providing hand and machine-milking demonstrations. Flick explained that much of the goats’ milk goes to making her Shady Oak Farm brand soaps. She sells the homemade soaps at crafts shows. The group learned that some businesses in Forest City sell those locally produced soaps.

“They were all so glad to be able to do this,” Armstrong said. “I was glad to see so many smiles. They were genuine and they were all super happy to be there. Everyone can’t wait to do something like this again. Two of the kids, Alexis Schumacher and Esther Van Hove, even posed for photos while holding two small goats that were nearly as big as them.

Clover Kids of Winnebago County ISU Extension and Outreach began its new year of monthly meetings in November. This was the group’s last monthly meeting before a short break and the start of county fair preparations. About 15-20 children participated from week to week.

Following the farm tour, a graduation ceremony was held with diplomas being presented to third grade students who will be advancing to the 4-H program after this year’s fair. The other Clover Kids were recognized with participation certificates.

Three new volunteers for the county’s Clover Kids program were also recognized. They are Nichole Schumacher, Megan Fjelstad, and Cassie Willmert. A fourth volunteer who has assisted the program before, Robin Charleson, was also recognized.