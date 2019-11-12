Enjoy a glass of your favorite white or red (or even one of each!) and at the same time help rebuild the Floyd County Fairgrounds.
Wine Pairing for a Cause will be held from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 2516 7 Mile Road, in Charles City.
Appetizers will be available along with the wine. Musical entertainment will be provided by the Juni West Band.
All proceeds go towards rebuilding the fairgrounds from the tornado.
For tickets and information contact: Lori Nettleton, Dene Lundberg or Amy Staudt at 641-228-1707.
