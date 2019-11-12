{{featured_button_text}}

Enjoy a glass of your favorite white or red (or even one of each!) and at the same time help rebuild the Floyd County Fairgrounds.

Wine Pairing for a Cause will be held from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 2516 7 Mile Road, in Charles City.

Appetizers will be available along with the wine. Musical entertainment will be provided by the Juni West Band.

tornado 5.jpg

Many buildings and trees at the Floyd County Fairgrounds in Charles City were leveled when a tornado touched down on Memorial Day weekend in 2019.

All proceeds go towards rebuilding the fairgrounds from the tornado.

For tickets and information contact: Lori Nettleton, Dene Lundberg or Amy Staudt at 641-228-1707.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments