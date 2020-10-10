Why do trees turn red and yellow in the fall, and where in North Iowa can I see them?

As summer now turns into fall, temperatures start getting colder, and our sunlight seems to be slipping away from us, we look to the changing leaves and wonder, how? In the colder months, instead of holding onto its leaves, trees will drop their leaves to save energy. Because there is less sunlight, trees stop making chlorophyll. The chlorophyll still there will start to break down. Instead of making chlorophyll from scratch every year, trees will reabsorb what is left of chlorophyll and use it in spring once buds start to form. Once there is no more chlorophyll left, the other pigments will start to show through: reds, oranges, and yellows.

Leaves don’t just fall off the tree or get blown off by wind. Deciduous trees will use a technique in which they just throw their leaves. The word deciduous means to “fall off.” These trees have cells that act like scissors. The cells will use this technique to slowly build up a bumpy line that pushes the leaf off the tree. Once the leaf falls, the tree will seal that spot to prepare for winter. It is very important for the tree to seal off the spots. In summer, the tree loses a lot of water through holes in the leaves. If the tree does not seal those spots come winter, the tree will dry out and die. Because trees do seal off those spots, once spring and fresh water arises, new buds will be able to grow with plentiful of water and the chlorophyll that the tree absorbed in the fall, turning them bright green.