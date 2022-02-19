 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Who Hijacked My Fairytale? will be at NIACC on Feb. 25

NIACC Who Hijacked my Fairytale

Get a chuckle out of "Who Hijacked My Fairytale?" the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) campus at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25. The performance is part of the 2021-22 Performing Arts and Leadership Series.

Hear the tale of this magical, heartwarming, funny journey of a wayward southern belle went from a shy child to tacky woman who won't be quiet. There is no topic that is off topic as Kelly Swanson laughs about being a woman in today's world.

This presentation features comedy and stories coming from Swanson. The show will have you laughing and walking away feeling empowered according to a press release from NIACC.

To learn more about the show, visit www.whohijackedmyfairytale.com or watch a video at www.niacc.edu/palvideos.

All attendees over the age of three are required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. Other COVID-19 mitigation efforts may also be in effect. Please visit www.niacc.edu/pals or call the box office for most recent policies.

For tickets to the show, call the NIACC box office at 888-466-4222, extension 4188. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.niacc.edu/boxoffice.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

