Antwone Cooper knew how important it was for his family to stand and protest at Central Park in Mason City.

Cooper, a resident of Charles City, stood with his wife and three children among the nearly 100 people standing on either side of North Washington Avenue on Monday afternoon protesting racial injustice and the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.

“Innocent people shouldn’t die,” Cooper said. “It’s happened to me. It’s happened to a lot of people. It’s time to stop. We all need to come together and stop using race as a divide between other races, because we’re all the same.”

A diverse group of protesters peacefully lined the streets, holding up homemade signs and chanting things like “No justice, no peace” and “Say their names.”

Cooper was also there on Sunday night. The next day, he decided to bring his three children to show them how they can make a difference.

His son held up a sign with, "Am I next?" written on it.

“They don’t understand what’s going on,” Cooper said. “They ask questions every day. ‘Why does this happen? Why does that happen?’ So I try to show them so they can understand exactly what we are doing. What other people are doing on the news is not what we’re about. Peaceful protesting and learning at the same time.”

He referred to the protests that escalated into rioting and looting that started in Minneapolis last week and swept through many major cities across the country over the weekend.

The Mason City Police Department had received warnings on Monday that the protests may turn violent that night, causing some businesses to worry. Mills Fleet Farm boarded up its store as a precautionary measure. Although the protest went on until late Monday night, no such reports of violence were reported.

“We appreciate the community’s vigilance in trying to make sure things stay peaceful here locally,” Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said in an email to the Globe Gazette.

Among those at the rally was Bill Foster, whose family was one of the first black families in Mason City. He took part in the protest for a while and then sat back and watched from afar, admiring what his city was doing.

“The young nation has finally said that we’re not going to play the Dr. King role. We’re not going to take time and wait and get lied to,” Foster said. “The white nation stood up and said ‘Now we’re going to stand with them.’”

One of the most enthusiastic voices at the protest belonged to 20-year-old Brandon McGriff, who moved to Mason City from Des Moines. Living in Des Moines, he felt other people could stand up and protest for him. But in Mason City, he decided that he would help take a stand and let his voice be heard.

Foster and McGriff were both proud of how diverse the crowd was at the protest and hope to see real change in the future.

“We’re all brothers,” Foster said. “But here’s the biggest thing, is that why can’t we be brothers all the time?”

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

