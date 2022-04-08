What's cooking? Northwood-Kensett students serve up homemade meals

Northwood-Kensett students are putting thyme and energy into a variety of tasty meals and desserts.

Viking Café is an upper-level Family and Consumer Science (FACS) class that teaches students business and culinary skills. The class rotates through each week with certain roles, like head chef or sanitation, to create a meal that others can purchase. On the menu this week was three-cheese homemade ravioli in a tomato and basil sauce, side salad, and vanilla buttercream macaroons.

"The students do all the prep work and come up with the menu; get groceries, do everything to create a meal for people that are in the community - or for teachers," said teacher Megan Thorson.

Viking Café is operated on a schedule where the meal is hot and ready to go one week, then the same meu becomes a frozen take-home meal the next week.

When it comes to money making, the class sometimes breaks even with what they sell, but really, they said they are in it to see the reactions from customers.

Thorson says they try to keep the meals' prices reasonable but still high enough to cover grocery costs.

"Last year, we did steak a few times, and steak is expensive. We did shrimp a couple weeks ago, which is expensive. So they have to decide how much to charge depending on what we are making," Thorson said.

Each person has to work together in order and fulfill their role to have a successful meal by the end of the week. For example, the person in the head chef role must have the recipes picked out for the week in order to equally plan for ingredients and prep work.

Some of the most popular items Viking Café has served have been Cuban sandwiches, steak-based meals, and American classics like burgers. Students in the class have their favorites their own favorites as well.

"I've never made cheesecake before, and it was something new to try, it looked good, and it was pretty good," said junior Lamonte Sims.

"I'd probably say when we made apple crisp. We made apple crisp for like five days straight and then ate it every day," said junior Nicholas Hanson

Thorson makes sure her students are giving themselves a challenge by choosing recipes that test their skills. She says she is always surprised by what students find as a new recipe to try.

Along with practicing advanced culinary skills, Thorson hopes students can take the business and teamwork skills into the real world.

"We even talk about them owning their own business, like, 'it would be nice to own this café,'" said Thorson. "It's like, look at the skills that you already brought in and you can utilize."

Thorson finds opportunities for Viking Café students to learn in real-world restaurant or business scenarios. An example she gave was a recent class trip to Rochester, Minnesota, to learn from professionals.

Sims and Hanson mentioned their appreciation of the Viking Café teaching them real-world skills. Though they both said they were not thinking about going into culinary trades after high school, they would like to continue to cook challenging meals as a hobby.

"Ultimately in anything with Family and Consumer Science, it's just that they take that home and use it, knowing that 'you can do this,'" said Thorson.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.