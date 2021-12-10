What to know about the two proposed CO2 capture pipelines coming to North Iowa

In 2021, North Iowa learned that not one, but two largescale carbon-emissions pipelines are proposed to be constructed in the area.

The two pipelines, one belonging to Summit Carbon Solutions and the other to Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC, are projected to span across a combined 3,300 miles and run through five different states.

Both of the proposed routes of the pipeline pass through North Iowa, so what are do you need to know about the two projects?

How does this work?

Both proposed projects are carbon dioxide capture pipelines.

Carbon dioxide is produced by large ethanol and agriculture manufacturing plants, but is harmful to the environment. The goal of both pipelines is to safely capture some of the carbon dioxide being produced, transport it through underground pipelines and safely store it more than a mile underground.

By redirecting it underground, the carbon dioxide can safely be stored while not harming the atmosphere.

To construct this pipeline, both Summit Carbon and Venture CO2 must build the pipeline through privately owned land, requiring the companies to obtain easements from landowners, re-route the pipeline or use eminent domain.

The basics

The larger of the two proposed pipelines is Summit Carbon Solutions' Midwest Carbon Express, which is projected to span over 2,000 miles and run through five states.

The route of the Midwest Carbon Express will span 705.3 of its 2,000 miles in Iowa, 27.38 miles of which will run through Cerro Gordo County, according to Summit Carbon. The pipeline will also run through parts of Hancock, Floyd, Franklin and Wright counties.

Summit Carbon said they have partnered with 30 ethanol facilities across the five states, including Golden Grain Energy in Mason City.

Summit Carbon has invested $4.5 billion in the project and estimates that it will be able to transport 12 million tons of carbon dioxide per year to be stored underground in North Dakota.

Summit Carbon Solutions to begin seeking easements in Cerro Gordo County Meeting attendees got the chance to ask questions to both Summit Carbon and the Iowa Utilities Board, and many expressed their concerns over the project.

The Navigator CO2 Ventures pipeline, the Heartland Greenway, is the smaller of the two pipelines, running across a projected 1,300 miles, but will also be more focused in Iowa than the Midwest Carbon Express.

An estimated 900 miles of the Heartland Greenway will run through Iowa and pass through parts of Franklin, Butler and Floyd counties.

Navigator anticipates that the Heartland Greenway will be able to store up to 15 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year in its final storage point in southern Illinois.

Summit Carbon Solutions to begin seeking easements in Cerro Gordo County Meeting attendees got the chance to ask questions to both Summit Carbon and the Iowa Utilities Board, and many expressed their concerns over the project.

Controversies

Both projects have been subject to criticism from impacted landowners and environmental activist groups.

The Sierra Club Iowa Chapter has been vocal in its opposition to both projects, and has an active petition urging Iowa to say "no" to CO2 pipelines.

Bruce Rastetter, CEO of Summit Agricultural Group, the parent company to Summit Carbon, said in an interview with Minnesota Public Radio in March that the company is exploring the possibility of using enhanced oil recovery.

Enhanced oil recovery is the process of pumping carbon dioxide into oil fields to enhance the production of oil. The Sierra Club asserts this process undermines the environmental benefits of a carbon-capture pipeline and only serves to extend reliance on fossil fuels.

However, Summit Carbon spokesperson Quinn Slaven told the Globe Gazette that they has no plans to use the pipeline for enhanced oil recovery.

"No, Summit Carbon Solutions is not pursuing enhanced oil recovery," Slaven said. "The project is designed to safely and permanently sequester the carbon dioxide in deep underground geologic formations."

Navigator issued a statement affirming that it would also only be focusing on capturing carbon dioxide, and not enhanced oil recovery.

"The project footprint will not coincide with any area where EOR is taking place. Navigator intends to focus on long-term storage and sequestration," the statement read.

Another point of criticism for the projects is the potential use of eminent domain.

Summit Carbon and Navigator CO2 could be granted the right of eminent domain as a private business and not a government entity. That would come from the Iowa Utilities Board, which is given that authority under Iowa Code.

The IUB’s statutes allow the board to grant the power of eminent domain to any “person” who successfully applies for a generating plant certificate, electric-line franchise, or pipeline permit, according to the IUB's website. The person does not have to be a public utility, as defined by law, but the project must serve a public purpose.

Safety concerns have also been raised by residents who worry about leakage, explosion hazards, and potential long-term health effects of a CO2 pipeline. Summit Carbon Solutions Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Powell attempted to quell some of the uneasiness in a September public information meeting, noting he was not aware of any health impacts or combustion risks associated with the pipelines.

Summit Carbon, which is closer to construction than Navigator, thus drawing more criticism on the subject, stated publicly on many occasions that it intends to build the pipeline through primarily voluntary easements.

Jennifer Easler of the Office of Consumer Advocate for utilities notes that it's unlikely Summit Carbon will be able to get all the needed land through easements alone.

"The company is working to get easements voluntarily; they would seek eminent domain to the extent they need to if they can't reach agreements with landowners where they need an easement," Easler said. "The pipeline is just so big; it would be hard to get all of those easements voluntarily."

Eminent domain a looming question with proposed carbon capture pipelines Summit Carbon Solutions has begun work on obtaining easements in North Iowa for its proposed…

Benefits

Navigator and Summit Carbon both claim there are numerous benefits to the carbon pipelines for both the environment, and the areas in which the pipelines are being built in.

A report by the International Energy Agency, says carbon-capture pipelines are currently responsible for "almost one-fifth of the emissions reductions needed across the industry sector."

Navigator and Summit Carbon also both contend that the projects will bring numerous jobs and economic benefits to the communities impacted by the pipelines.

Navigator, specifically, claims that it will bring $1.6 billion in investments in the state of Iowa, while Summit Carbon says its pipeline will create 15,000 jobs.

Timeline

Summit Carbon has completed all of its public information meetings in the state of Iowa, and is in the process of seeking easements with landowners in the area. The company plans on filing its permit with the IUB in the first quarter of 2021, with an aim to begin construction in 2023 and be operational in 2024.

Navigator is in the midst of its public information meetings in Iowa, with meetings scheduled for next week in Floyd, Butler and Franklin counties. The last public information meeting scheduled in Iowa is on Jan. 7.

Following that, Navigator will be free to seek easements from all impacted landowners in the state. Construction is slated to begin in 2024 with hopes of having the pipeline begin operations by the second quarter of 2025.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.