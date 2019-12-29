What’s next for medical marijuana in Iowa

Before they joined Iowa’s medical marijuana program, Mary Roberts’ two children had long histories of taking multiple drugs, including some with “significant side effect profiles,” she recalled.
But since becoming part of the state’s program, both of Roberts’ children have seen significant improvement.
Jacob Roberts, 25, has been able to tamper the pain and seizures as a result of his eosinophilic esophagitis, an inflammatory disease of the esophagus.
Twenty-seven-year-old Kelsey Roberts got in the program earlier this year when autism was added as a qualifying condition. Since then, her behaviors have been negated and symptoms of her obsessive compulsive disorder are better controlled.
“For the first time, I really see her personality,” said Roberts, of Coralville.
Both of Roberts’ children have been diagnosed with the most severe form of autism, meaning they are non-verbal and need a substantial level of support. However, with the medication, she has seen benefits “across the board.”
“I feel like we’re getting much better results with a much better safety profile than what we were seeing with psychotropic medication,” she said.
Roberts, as with many who rely on the state’s medical marijuana program, will be watching as state lawmakers return to Des Moines next month and mull changes to the program. She said she believes more should be done to expand its scope, adding that she feels “strongly that this medication can help a lot of Iowans who currently don’t have access.”
However, some elected officials have said it’s better to err on the side of caution and ensure these products don’t create unintended consequences for patients. And with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ veto earlier this year of legislation that included a program expansion top of mind, it’s unclear what Iowans can expect.
“I said last year, when I vetoed the bill, that we’re going to continue to work with the legislature and make sure that we look for opportunities to build on the program that we already have in place,” Reynolds said in a recent news conference.
“We want to make sure that it’s safe, reliable and that we’re really maintaining it in a compassionate way while maintaining the health of Iowans.”
What may be ahead
Reynolds and members of the Iowa House and Senate have indicated their willingness to find common ground on legislation related to the state’s program. Most likely, it will revolve around recommendations made by the Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board, a governor-appointed group that oversees the state’s program.
The board recommended products sold under the state’s program be capped at 4.5 grams of THC — or tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive component of marijuana — over 90 days. Products are limited to 3 percent THC currently, but there’s no purchasing limit.
In the past, board members have said too little is known about cannabis to understand its long-term effects. THC in particular has a potential for harm, said Dr. Stephen Richards, a board member and Spirit Lake pharmacist.
“There’s no question THC has potential for danger,” he said. “There’s no data that shows (THC) is good for treating specific conditions, but I do have data that shows it does harm.”
So before expanding the program, board members have maintained they must have a better understanding and more scientific research to back up the benefits. And that includes a purchasing limit.
“What we are doing is a medical program and not a recreational program,” Richards said. “We need to keep it controlled and we need to use numbers to keep it safe.”
Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said that a change in how the program handles THC caps is among his priorities for the upcoming session, adding that the cannabis industry nationwide “is an untested and untried industry.”
Cannabis “hasn’t gone through the normal (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) vetting process,” Whitver said. “I think it’s better to roll it out in a controlled manner than to go too far and bring it back. It’s a matter of taking the time and making the best decisions we can.”
But Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, criticized the medical marijuana program, saying it had become too bureaucratic and too expensive for some. As a result, he is fearful Eastern Iowans may flock to Illinois once the state legalizes its recreational program on Jan. 1.
“If we’re going to continue to rely on a board that recommended this reduced potency, it isn’t worth passing the recommendations,” Bolkcom said. “It’ll make a bad program even worse.”
As of Oct. 1, nearly 4,000 patients and more than 600 caregivers used Iowa’s medical marijuana program. Of the 16 qualifying conditions, the majority of patients — 64 percent — qualify for untreatable pain.
You have free articles remaining.
Iowa’s Neighbors
Other Midwestern states have seen growth in its medical marijuana programs in recent years.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation in August to make the state’s medical cannabis program permanent, rather than a pilot program, and to add 11 conditions — including chronic pain, autism and migraines — for a total of 52.
More than 87,000 patients have qualified for Illinois’ program since its inception, including almost 37,000 in the fiscal year ending June 30.
In Minnesota, state lawmakers in 2019 tripled the maximum receivable supply of each patient’s medical cannabis dosage, from a 30-day supply to a 90-day supply.
Minnesota’s program currently has 14 qualifying conditions, with two more — chronic pain and age-related macular degeneration — under consideration. The program currently has just over 18,000 active patients.
Neither Illinois nor Minnesota’s medical cannabis programs have caps on THC in products. Under Illinois’ program, registered qualifying patients can purchase up to 2.5 ounces, or 70.9 grams, of medical cannabis every two weeks.
Each Minnesota patient’s individual dosage is determined based on consultation with a licensed pharmacist rather than through a product or time period cap — an arrangement that creates flexibility for patients in determining the right dosages, said Chris Tholkes, acting director of the Office of Medical Cannabis at the Minnesota Department of Health.
“People act differently and metabolize medications differently, so having that one-on-one really gives folks an opportunity to see what works for them,” Tholkes said.
Medical cannabis programs with “low THC” are a relatively new development that often are enacted by state legislatures rather than voters, said Paul Armentano, deputy director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.
“For instance, in Iowa, that is a law that did not come of a voter initiative but came out of the legislative process,” he said. “That process involves a lot more compromise because oftentimes you’re dealing with needing the votes of fairly conservative lawmakers who aren’t particularly comfortable with the idea of medical cannabis access.”
And state legislatures aren’t guaranteed to expand their medical cannabis programs, even when there is legislative action in neighboring states, said Karen O’Keefe, director of state policies with the Marijuana Policy Project.
“Having a similarly situated state move forward can help, but state legislatures, especially in the Midwest and South, have been very, very slow to act, despite where the public is on this,” she said.
Now What?
Though Lucas Nelson, general manager of MedPharm Iowa, said removing the 3 percent THC cap is “100 percent a step in the right direction,” replacing it with 4.5 grams per 90 days would “be even more damaging” as it would reduce the dosages some patients receive.
Under the proposed limit, patients could receive about 50 milligrams of THC per day at a maximum. Current daily dosages can reach as high as 260 milligrams for some patients with severe cancers, Nelson said.
“To tell a patient, ‘Hey, sorry you found a dosage that works for you, you’re going to have to reduce your dose,’ is not something we want to do, especially in a program based on compassion,” he said.
Iowa could find itself legally liable for any “unintended consequences” that result from expanding its medical marijuana program, said Peter Komendowski, president of the Partnership for a Healthy Iowa.
“This idea that the state of Iowa takes on the role of the FDA, I don’t know what that’s going to mean in terms of long-term liability for public health,” he said.
Komendowski also expressed concern about the possibility of a “THC epidemic” comparable to the current opioid crisis nationwide.
Armentano, with the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, said the debate around medical marijuana too often veers toward “ideology and rhetoric, not science and evidence” — a trend he hopes will change.
“If and when it does change, then I think ultimately we’re going to end up with policies that are far better serving for patients than the sort of arbitrary policies that oftentimes we have now,” he said.
As both sides weigh in on the matter in the upcoming 2020 legislative session, individual Iowans such as Roberts will be watching carefully.
“We would be lost without this particular intervention,” Roberts said.
Truck on fire in front of Globe Bldg.jpg
1986 fire.jpg
Adams building fire #2.jpg
Adams building fire #3.jpg
Adams building fire #4.jpg
Adams building fire #6.jpg
Adams building fire #7.jpg
Adams building fire.jpg
Baptist Church.jpg
Boston Cafe fire SL162.jpg
Burning down the house.jpg
Burning the Christian Church.jpg
Cashway Lumber.jpg
Central School fire SCH 21 copy291.jpg
Central School fire SCH 21.jpg
Central School fire.jpg
Central Trust 1927a.jpg
Central Trust 1927b.jpg
Central Trust fire Westover 06.jpg
Central Trust fire Westover 08 copy381.jpg
Central Trust fire Westover 08.jpg
Central Trust ruins BNK 01.jpg
Century Annex fire.jpg
clippings SL539.jpg
Curries fire 1937 #1.jpg
Curries fire 1937 #2.jpg
Curries fire 1937 #3.jpg
Curries fire 1937 #4.jpg
Curries fire 1937 #5.jpg
Curries fire 1937 #6.jpg
Curries fire 1937 #7.jpg
Curries fire 1937 #8.jpg
Curries fire 1937 #9.jpg
Curries fire 1937 #10.jpg
Curries fire 1937 #11.jpg
Curries fire 1937 #12.jpg
Curries fire 1937 #13.jpg
Curries fire 1937 by Merrill Johnson.jpg
Curries fire 1937 safe.jpg
Curries fire.jpg
East State fire postcard.jpg
Fire at 119 South Federal.jpg
Fire at Chapman Furniture Store #2.jpg
Fire at Chapman Furniture Store.jpg
Fire at Hatchery.jpg
Fire at Littles Radio Shop #2.jpg
Fire at Littles Radio Shop.jpg
fire at old Jackson School #2.jpg
Fire at old Jackson School.jpg
Fire at Plumb Supply #2.jpg
Fire at Plumb Supply.jpg
Fire demonstration #3.jpg
Fire in closet 1949.jpg
Fisher Office fire FD 64 02.jpg
Fisher Office fire FD 64 03.jpg
Fisher Office fire FD 64 04.jpg
Fisher Office fire FD 64 05.jpg
Fisher Office fire FD 64.jpg
Gambles & KGLO fire #2.jpg
Gambles & KGLO fire #3.jpg
Gambles & KGLO fire.jpg
High School fire 1911 02.jpg
High School fire 1911 SCH 9.jpg
High School fire 1911.jpg
HighSchool(Lincoln)1911.jpg
House explosion.jpg
Interstate Warehouse fire.jpg
Kirkland fire HTL 5.jpg
Kirkland Flats.jpg
Kirklandflats 1901-02.jpg
Little's Radio fire SL140.jpg
Liveryfire.jpg
Meir Wolf fire.jpg
Northwestern Distributing fire SL2907 01.jpg
Northwestern Distributing fire SL2907 02.jpg
Security National Bank.jpg
SL760 Thornton school fire.jpg
SL869 Steve O'Brien fire.jpg
SL921 Stacyville fire.jpg
SL939 Ralph Bryant fire.jpg
SL1008 fire at disposal plant.jpg
SL1171 fire on Henry Wendel farm.jpg
SL1688 farm fire.jpg
SL1695 Floyd County Home fire 01.jpg
SL1695 Floyd County Home fire 02.jpg
SL2142 Klemme fire.jpg
SL2483 JC Penney fire.jpg
SL2869 905 N Carolina.jpg
SL2904 Northwestern Distributing.jpg
SL3036 Boston Cafe fire.jpg
SL4692 15 Lehigh Row.jpg
SL5157 Billy's Casino fire.jpg
SL5321 Rendering plant fire.jpg
SL5362 Swanson fire.jpg
SL5397 garage fire.jpg
SL5622 truck fire.jpg
SL5975 fire.jpg
SL6221 Hart Motor Co fire.jpg
SL6353 Boomhower Hardware fire.jpg
SL6489 Rasp fire.jpg
SL6589 Dougherty fire.jpg
SL7720 Chevrolet farm fire.jpg
SL7884 Red Mill School fire.jpg
SL8136 NWSPC fire.jpg
SL9174 house fire.jpg
SL10343 Diercks farm fire.jpg
SL13351 fire.jpg
SL13436 fire.jpg
SL14284 fire.jpg
SL15290 Meindert fire.jpg
SL15652 barn fire.jpg
SL16269 paint truck fire.jpg
SL16404 B&B shoe store fire.jpg
SL16503 filling station fire 01.jpg
SL16503 filling station fire 02.jpg
SL17671 house fire.jpg
SL23237 Pranther fire.jpg
SL23381 Pranther fire.jpg
SL24158 Pierce fire.jpg
SL38225 house fire.jpg
SL43179 Lyons Laundry fire.jpg
Rod Boshart and Erin Murphy of The Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau contributed to this report.