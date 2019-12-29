What’s next for medical marijuana in Iowa

Roberts, as with many who rely on the state’s medical marijuana program, will be watching as state lawmakers return to Des Moines next month and mull changes to the program. She said she believes more should be done to expand its scope, adding that she feels “strongly that this medication can help a lot of Iowans who currently don’t have access.”

However, some elected officials have said it’s better to err on the side of caution and ensure these products don’t create unintended consequences for patients. And with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ veto earlier this year of legislation that included a program expansion top of mind, it’s unclear what Iowans can expect.

“I said last year, when I vetoed the bill, that we’re going to continue to work with the legislature and make sure that we look for opportunities to build on the program that we already have in place,” Reynolds said in a recent news conference.

“We want to make sure that it’s safe, reliable and that we’re really maintaining it in a compassionate way while maintaining the health of Iowans.”

What may be ahead