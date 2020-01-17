What's included in Clear Lake Schools' $18M bond?

Following the March elections, the Clear Lake Community School District is looking to take out $18 million in general obligation bonds for several school projects.
“There’s a lot more to it than the wellness center,” Clear Lake School District Superintendent Doug Gee said.
The following are only estimates of the $18 million bond referendum, as none have gone out for bid yet.
• Wellness Center: $10 million to $11 million. The City of Clear Lake will be paying for $1 million of this number to pay for the upper walking and running track, fitness area, an indoor playground area and other possible spaces, depending on how bids come in.
• New secure entrance at Clear Creek Elementary: $350,000 to $450,000.
• Additional parking and sidewalk areas: $500,000 to $1 million.
• High school weight room and wrestling room additions: $300,000 to $500,000.
• Gym vestibule/corridor addition: $1 million to $1.5 million.
• Lions field complex: $3 million to $4 million. This includes new press box bleachers at the football field, a new turf field, resurfacing the track, new press box bleachers at the softball field, a new concessions stand and restroom at the softball field and new softball field lights.
• Improvements to all three school buildings, to be determined: $3 million to $4 million.
• Upgrades to EB Stillman Auditorium (seating, lights and sound): $200,000 to $250,000.
• Greenhouse: $75,000 to $80,000.
In addition to these estimates, there will be bond fees and architectural fees to develop, design and manage these projects.
The district did not have to buy any new land, as it already has the land necessary for each of these projects.
Gee said the school board has worked to align these projects with their School District Strategic Plan and Priorities.
“We worked to address all student needs with funds going to both academics and extracurricular activities,” he said.
Public informational meetings will be held in the Clear Lake Middle School commons at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 29, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19 and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.