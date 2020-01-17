What's included in Clear Lake Schools' $18M bond?

Following the March elections, the Clear Lake Community School District is looking to take out $18 million in general obligation bonds for several school projects.

“There’s a lot more to it than the wellness center,” Clear Lake School District Superintendent Doug Gee said.

The following are only estimates of the $18 million bond referendum, as none have gone out for bid yet.

• Wellness Center: $10 million to $11 million. The City of Clear Lake will be paying for $1 million of this number to pay for the upper walking and running track, fitness area, an indoor playground area and other possible spaces, depending on how bids come in.

• New secure entrance at Clear Creek Elementary: $350,000 to $450,000.

• Additional parking and sidewalk areas: $500,000 to $1 million.

• High school weight room and wrestling room additions: $300,000 to $500,000.

• Gym vestibule/corridor addition: $1 million to $1.5 million.

